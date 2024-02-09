Watch more of our videos on Shots!

26 people arrested after weapons, cocaine and cannabis were seized during raids across the Fylde coast.

Police executed warrants at properties in Blackpool, St Annes, Lytham, Fleetwood and Greater Manchester over the last seven days.

Cocaine, cannabis, weapons, cash and mobile phones were subsequently seized during the raids.

19 were later charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and money laundering:

Chad James, 35, of no fixed address

Mark McGovern 60, of Ingleway Avenue, Leyton

Tony Johnson, 35, of Horncliffe Road, Blackpool

Peter James, 63, of Scarsdale Avenue, Blackpool

Sean Norbury, 35, of Vernon Avenue, Blackpool.

Dean O'Hara, 28, of Coopers Way, Blackpool

Adam Walker, 36, of Laundry Road, Blackpool

Andrew Walsh, 60, of Greystone Place, Blackpool

Nicola Sharples, 31, of Lytham Road, Blackpool

Robert Rotheray, 65, of George Street, Southend on Sea

Mark Harris, 30, of Woodlands Road, Ansdell

Christian Jarvis, 32, of Priory Mews, Lytham

Archie Fowler, 47, of Carshalton Road, Blackpool

Jake Barrett, 25, of Rosebank Avenue, Blackpool

Branden Vaughn, 30, of Ashley Rd, St Annes

Shaun Drinkwater, 41, of Seabourne Ave, Blackpool

John Green, 41, of Brodick Drive, Bolton

Simon Price, 32, of Ashbury Close, Bolton

Mark Senior, 32, of Willowbank Avenue, Blackpool

All were remanded into custody and have since appeared before magistrates.

Six other people were released on bail pending further enquiries:

A 37-year-old man from Wesham

A 41-year-old man from Fleetwood

A 48-year-old man from Fleetwood

A 50-year-old man from Prestwich

A 32-year-old man from Bromley Cross

A 57-year-old man from Prestwich

A 37-year-old man from Blackpool

Supt Graham Hill, Lancashire Police's Head of Serious Crime, said: "Operation Warrior is about tackling serious and organised crime, protecting vulnerable people and making sure OCGs get the message that Lancashire is not a safe haven for them to operate in.

"Over the past 12 months we have dismantled a number of OCGs in the county, put their members behind bars and taken their cash off them.

"The latest arrests should send a clear message that this pro-active policing will continue."

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.

1,209 were arrested as part of the operation between January and December 2023.

The people who were sentenced in that period received a total of 608 years and five months in custody.

Officers seized 258.9 Kilos of Class A drugs, 57 Kilos of Class B drugs, 17,794 cannabis plants and £1.34millions in cash.

A total of 237 children and 132 adults were also safeguarded from organised crime groups.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "Having joined officers on multiple raids over the years, it is always fantastic to see their hard work pay off and to see these criminals put behind bars where they belong.

"Targeted operations like this take meticulous planning, from gathering intelligence, to putting doors through, and making arrests, and these latest results are clear evidence of the fantastic work of our local officers.

"I want to thank Lancashire residents for their continued support, and I hope that seeing these results encourages them to continue to report suspicious activity, either directly to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers."

If you are aware of illegal activity in your area you can report it via 101.