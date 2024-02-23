Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street has reopened after a brand-new restaurant redesign.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious 'Convenience of the Future' restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to "create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Improvements have been made with restaurant crew in mind too, with a re-design of their break spaces "helping to create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break."

McDonald’s ambitious 'Convenience of the Future' restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology

Nigel Dunnington who owns and operates 18 McDonald’s restaurants in Lancashire, said: "I am extremely proud to reveal the new look and feel of the Blackpool Hank Hey restaurant– especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK!

"The new dining area has undergone a complete transformation that features separate facilities for both our dine-in customers and couriers.

The new dining area has undergone a complete transformation

"The Convenience of the Future re-design of this restaurant has been something I have been very passionate about and I am confident that these updates will improve both our customers' experience in the restaurant and our restaurant crew’s time behind the counter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, it is hoped the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

Improvements have been made with restaurant crew in mind too, with a re-design of their break spaces

Gareth Pearson, SVP, Chief Restaurant Officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: "The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

"Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.