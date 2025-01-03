These are the top stories read by you in March 2024...
1. Blaze...
A fire broke out at the new Civil Service Hub offices at Talbot Gateway in Blackpool. Fire crews were quickly at the scene where thick black smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the £100million office block, which was due to open | National World
2. Nightlife
Retro pictures of Poulton nightlife resonated with those who partied in the 90s | National World
3. Bus routes terminated...
Blackpool Transport revealed plans to withdraw tender for bus services 74 and 75 from Fleetwood to Preston. The reason was to 'enhance its core services' | Submit
4. Backlot opens...
First pictures of Blackpool's new Backlot Cinema and Diner were revealed. The cinema features the largest IMAX screen in the North West and cost £21m | submit
5. The best for a roast dinner...
We revealed the best places for Sunday lunch... it was Mother's Day month, afterall | submit
6. Link road delay...
The opening date for the new M55 link road serving St Annes and Lytham was delayed due to wet weather. The new road is being built to relieve congestion on smaller local roads and support the commercial viability of new housing and business development sites. | National World
