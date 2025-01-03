I went to Britain's cheapest pub the Ardwick Pub in Blackpool for a pint at £1.80 - March's top stories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 00:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:35 GMT

March was a month of fires, closed shops and the opening of Blackpool’s fabulous new Backlot Cinema.

These are the top stories read by you in March 2024...

A fire broke out at the new Civil Service Hub offices at Talbot Gateway in Blackpool. Fire crews were quickly at the scene where thick black smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the £100million office block, which was due to open

1. Blaze...

A fire broke out at the new Civil Service Hub offices at Talbot Gateway in Blackpool. Fire crews were quickly at the scene where thick black smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the £100million office block, which was due to open | National World

Retro pictures of Poulton nightlife resonated with those who partied in the 90s

2. Nightlife

Retro pictures of Poulton nightlife resonated with those who partied in the 90s | National World

Blackpool Transport revealed plans to withdraw tender for bus services 74 and 75 from Fleetwood to Preston. The reason was to 'enhance its core services'

3. Bus routes terminated...

Blackpool Transport revealed plans to withdraw tender for bus services 74 and 75 from Fleetwood to Preston. The reason was to 'enhance its core services' | Submit

First pictures of Blackpool's new Backlot Cinema and Diner were revealed. The cinema features the largest IMAX screen in the North West and cost £21m

4. Backlot opens...

First pictures of Blackpool's new Backlot Cinema and Diner were revealed. The cinema features the largest IMAX screen in the North West and cost £21m | submit

We revealed the best places for Sunday lunch... it was Mother's Day month, afterall

5. The best for a roast dinner...

We revealed the best places for Sunday lunch... it was Mother's Day month, afterall | submit

The opening date for the new M55 link road serving St Annes and Lytham was delayed due to wet weather. The new road is being built to relieve congestion on smaller local roads and support the commercial viability of new housing and business development sites.

6. Link road delay...

The opening date for the new M55 link road serving St Annes and Lytham was delayed due to wet weather. The new road is being built to relieve congestion on smaller local roads and support the commercial viability of new housing and business development sites. | National World

