Popular Fleetwood pub, Three Lights reopens after 'technical issues' closed kitchen ahead of Mother’s Day

On Saturday, The Three Lights pub announced the kitchen had to be closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
By Sam Quine
Published 9th Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 10:18 GMT
A popular Fleetwood pub has reopened after technical issues.

On Saturday, The Three Lights pub announced the kitchen had to be closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, by late afternoon staff at the pub in Herring Road, Fleetwood revealed the issues had been sorted and they were back open for business.

A spokesman from the pub said: "Sorry for the inconvenience this afternoon but we're back open as normal.

"Thank you for the patience. To clear up the rumours we are not closing down, we are not shutting for a refurb we had a couple of technical issues which have been resolved. Sorry about the misinformation spread."

