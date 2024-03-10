Popular Fleetwood pub, Three Lights reopens after 'technical issues' closed kitchen ahead of Mother’s Day
On Saturday, The Three Lights pub announced the kitchen had to be closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Fleetwood pub has reopened after technical issues.
On Saturday, The Three Lights pub announced the kitchen had to be closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
However, by late afternoon staff at the pub in Herring Road, Fleetwood revealed the issues had been sorted and they were back open for business.
A spokesman from the pub said: "Sorry for the inconvenience this afternoon but we're back open as normal.