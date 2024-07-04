37 hilarious pics of Poulton-le-Fylde bars, pubs, & clubs in the 1990s & 2000s, from The Hub to Club L'Orange

By Claire Lark, Catherine Musgrove
Published 30th Sep 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 12:58 BST

If you were out and about in the 90’s and 2000’s, then you’ll know that Poulton really came alive at night.

Before the time when a good night was a gin and tonic at home with a box set and the kids finally asleep, you might have enjoyed Lawdy Miss Clawdy’s, Club L’Orange, The Hub, Peppermint Lounge and more.

So we’ve delved through our archives to bring you some scenes from the trendiest places to be from he 90s right through to 2012.

Sign up to our free newsletter!

See if you can spot yourself.

Club L'Orange, 1999

1. Poulton nightlife

Club L'Orange, 1999Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Opening night of the Cube, manageress Lisa Upton (left) toasts the success of the club with staff Kate Astbury and Lara Penswick.

2. Poulton nightlife

Opening night of the Cube, manageress Lisa Upton (left) toasts the success of the club with staff Kate Astbury and Lara Penswick.Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Photo Sales
Club L'Orange, 1999

3. Poulton nightlife

Club L'Orange, 1999Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
DJ Joe Henry with Keith Harris at Club L'Orange in 1999

4. Poulton nightlife

DJ Joe Henry with Keith Harris at Club L'Orange in 1999Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Hub Nightclub in the Teanlowe Centre, 1999

5. Poulton nightlife

Hub Nightclub in the Teanlowe Centre, 1999Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Party-goers at the Hub Nightclub, 1999

6. Poulton nightlife

Party-goers at the Hub Nightclub, 1999Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Poulton