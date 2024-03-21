Blackpool's new £21m Backlot Cinema and Diner is set to open its doors to the public for the first time on Friday.
Here are 19 pictures after we were given an exclusive tour of the complex ahead of its grand opening:
1. Inside the new Backlot Cinema and Diner
The cinema features the largest IMAX screen in the North West measuring 10.85m high and 19.87m wide - which is as wide as the iconic Big Dipper is tall.
2. Inside the new Backlot Cinema and Diner
The £21m multiplex cinema has been built as part of the second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre.
3. Inside the new Backlot Cinema and Diner
The complex features nine screens in total, 850 luxury seats and the Backlot Diner.
4. Inside the new Backlot Cinema and Diner
The Backlot Diner will take your movie experience to a whole new level!
5. Inside the new Backlot Cinema and Diner
In a previous statement, John Sullivan, founder of Backlot Cinema, said: “The backlot of a film studio is at the heart of the film making process – it’s where the action really happens and where creativity is allowed to flourish. It seemed an entirely appropriate name for this thrilling entertainment hub which we couldn't be more excited to be bringing to this vibrant town."
6. Inside the new Backlot Cinema and Diner
The screen will be equipped with the company’s most advanced theatrical experience, IMAX with Laser.
