I went for a drink in Britain's cheapest boozer where a pint of lager cost just £1.80 — the average price in 1997.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Mar 2024, 13:26 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 19:08 GMT
It's 3pm on a Tuesday afternoon when I arrive at The Ardwick in Blackpool.

Already there are six people stood outside the entrance to the traditional pub, on Foxhall Road.

I walk inside and discover the bar area is packed, and all the tables are full of people enjoying a drink - and a game of bingo!

Landlady Lynn Haworth, said: “I can keep the costs low because of the volume I sell.

“We get a lot of local customers, but we also have a lot of holidaymakers who return here year after year."

A pint costs just £1.80 here - the deal includes John Smith’s, Foster's and Strongbow cider.

Aside from that, it's an ordinary old-fashioned drinking establishment - the customers seem happy, the staff are friendly and it has a decent little beer garden.

And just on the next street, I found the famous one pound burger bar at Higgitt's Arcade, on Dale Street. The perfect place for cheap eats after a trip to the pub.

