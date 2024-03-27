Fire breaks out at Blackpool's new £100million Civil Service Hub offices at Talbot Gateway
A fire has broken out at the new Civil Service Hub offices at Talbot Gateway in Blackpool.
Fire crews are at the scene where thick black smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the £100million office block, which is due to open next year.
The fire is now under control, say the fire service, while efforts are ongoing to dampen down the top of the building.
Roads in the area have been closed by police while fire crews from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and South Shore work at the scene.
Fire service statement
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service told the Gazette: "Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and South Shore, along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool were mobilised to a building fire on Cookson Street in Blackpool.
"On arrival, firefighters found a fire at the top of the building and crews used foam to tackle the fire.
"The fire was quickly brought under control and firefighters are now dampening down.
"This has resulted in multiple road closures at this incident. The public should avoid the area near Cookson Street, if possible, and plan routes accordingly."
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council have been approached for further details.
More than 3,000 government workers are set to move into the new seven-storey building, close to Blackpool North train station, when construction is completed in 2025.
Updates to follow...
