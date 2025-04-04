41 fantastic scenes which bring Blackpool into sharp focus during the decades of the 1970s and 1980s

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:18 BST

These amazing pictures capture two decades in Blackpool.

They span the 70s and 80s and highlight events, such as when the Stone Roses played in Blackpool, trouble at the Blackpool and Birmingham game and Elton John in the terraces. It was a time of change through decades which were on the brink of technology.

Dramatic Turn: Coronation street baddie Alan Bradley confronts Rita on Blackpool Prom in 1989

1. Blackpool 1970s and 1980s

Dramatic Turn: Coronation street baddie Alan Bradley confronts Rita on Blackpool Prom in 1989 Photo: Submit

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982

2. Blackpool 1970s and 1980s

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982 Photo: National World

In 1971 George Best played for Manchester United at Bloomfield Road then went to the 007 in Tower Street where he signalled the start of the party on the drums with Brian London

3. Blackpool 1970s and 1980s

In 1971 George Best played for Manchester United at Bloomfield Road then went to the 007 in Tower Street where he signalled the start of the party on the drums with Brian London Photo: submit

On the beach in 1988, three young members of the Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift

4. Blackpool 1970s and 1980s

On the beach in 1988, three young members of the Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift Photo: submit

TJ Hughes, alongside Redmans in Bank Hey Street, 1971

5. Blackpool 1970s and 1980s

TJ Hughes, alongside Redmans in Bank Hey Street, 1971 Photo: submit

The Tache - formerly known as Your Father's Moustache, Blackpool, pictured in 1988

6. Blackpool 1970s and 1980s

The Tache - formerly known as Your Father's Moustache, Blackpool, pictured in 1988 Photo: library

