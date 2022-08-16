Blackpool and Fylde coast A-level, T-level and BTEC results 2022: Live updates as students across the area pick up their results
Blackpool & Fylde coast students are eagerly awaiting their A-level results this week, having sat exams for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day on Thursday, August 18, 2022 as Lancashire students receive their A-level results.
A-level results week latest updates for Blackpool and Fylde coast
Results: Rossall School
Four passes:
L Bowie, S Ha, C Simal Garcia, X Walker
Three passes:
N Abdourahman Mansour, T Abesadze, M Baines, M Bin Mohd Fatil, L Black, M Boyd, A Brindle, L Calderley, S Cave, M Cetkovic, Q Chen, N Cobb, J Cooper, S Coviello-Blinn, M Davies, P Dissel, C Do, M Fogo, H Gordon, I Harrak, A Harrak, F Harrak, Z He, S Holt, E Horvath, J Hubbard, J Hunter, J Jackson, T Jennings, H Jones, C Kan, T Kaneko, C Knight, N Layne, H Mace, S Maltsev, N Manglani, B Maude, F, Mistry, L Moss, N Munden, N Ngo, D Nguyen, T Nguyen, D O'Shaughnessy, C Owen, A Patsakos, W Pattayakorn, B Pearson, H Platt, S Reddivari, S Richardson, S Singleton, C Sit, W So, T Su, H Sutton, M Thompson, D Tyler, E Valle, S Wang, I Wiggans, O Wood, T Woodman, I Wright, Y Xu, H Xu, X Yang, T Young
Two passes:
B Areli, O Leggett, C Li, T Pace, K Rattray, S Wong
One pass:
H Welles, H Zhang
Results: AKS Lytham
Four Passes:
C Bell, A Gribakin
Three Passes:
O Akers, C Asquith, J Barraclough, K Bowman, J Briggs, F Burton, H Clayton, A Cooney, M Davies, O Davies, A Diab, M Duncan, R Ellis, N Evans, A Haslem, M Hulme, T Kinagi, C Koo, T Lynch, B Maclennan, L Mccarthy, M Mehta, T Merrick, A Naeem, C Newman, M Noblett, O Quigley, A Sanderson, M Shajil, A Slawson, M Sloane, G Smythe, B Stanhope, O Swindlehurst, S Taylor, E Thomson, E Tinsley, F Webster, M Williams, T Williams, E Wright, J Zacharias
Blackpool Sixth College are celebrating “exceptional” results
AKS Lytham A-level results are in
Results for St Mary’s Catholic Academy are in
Lancashire County Council issue a statement for results day.
Results: St Mary's Catholic Academy
Five Passes:
M Cirelli
Four Passes:
R G Aplando, F Clark, M Diloletta-Brett, Z Gradek, J Hawod, E Johnson,
D Jones, E Jones, A Kelly-Rutherford, N Korzekwa, N Luczak, J Mendiola, W Mills,
A Szczupider, M Terras, G Vergara, J Whipp, G Wolfe
Three Passes:
R Akister, T Ashmore, L Banks, M Bennett, L Benton, S Bibby, A Bogucka,
M Bogucki, J Bolton, L Boyd, L Colley, O Connell, Z De-Vega, S Draycott, J Ellis,
L Fishwick, C Foster, H Franklin, Z Fullard, O Gil, I Gill, N Godfrey, M Hall, M Hargreaves,
E Harrison, I Haslam, A Hejnowska, S Hodges, R Holt, H Hunter, B Johnstone, M Joseph,
A Leyland, K Lilley, C Matibag, S Mauger, P McKenzie, R Mcleod, S McNamee, H Miller,
B Millership, L O’Connor, J Remnant, K Riley, G Robertson, N Ross, L Ruocco, C Sankey,
K Saul, D Shaw, J Somcio, P Southern, S Sowka, K Taylor, J Thomas, C Tinney,
N Tomas, K Unsworth, N Waite, J Waterhouse, E Webster, K Wojtalewicz, N Wrigley,
Two Passes:
R Clincu, M Puno, L Turner.
One Pass:
J Longworth
Results: The Blackpool Sixth Form College
Four Passes:
P E Ashton, B V Aso, S A Atkinson, M S Bacakoglu, H D Best, L J Campbell, A M Cocker, G Dale-Hutchinson, M Dawson, R Dewhurst, F Harrison-Wood, C Hauff, M Hopkinson, E Ireland, A E Irving, L P Jones, A S Jukes, A Kambouris, K Kassim, A E Kerr, K F L Lee, H J Lewis, M E Lindley, K Lomax, H J Mather, O I Mathieson, H L Matthews, J Morelli, C O'Brien, H O'Toole, P E Porritt, E Roddy, E Rowney, E R Spencer, C Tabeart, M L Taylor, A Teslenko, P Teslenko, A Tilling, H G Turner, S J Twigg, L L Watkinson, J C Wilde, L Winston, M Woodhouse.
Three Passes:
R M Abbott, R Abreu, K S Ainscough, N Alder, D J Aldred, M N Ali, F R Allen, S H Allison, O Amos, L Anderton, R Anderton, E M Andrew, E Andrews, H A Anwar Yasmin, C Archer, J Armstrong, E Ashton, M Ashurst, E J Aspinall, S Astil, S M Athapaththu Mudiyanselage, A Atherton, L Atkinson, L Atkinson, G A Atkinson-Hughes, L B Audley-Grupman, R Baggaley, C M Bagnall, J N Bailey, L Bamber, A A Banks, C Barber, S Barber, A Barker, L M Barker, T A Barnard, S Barrass, J Barrot, K Barry, E J Barton, H Bateman, L Baylis, A L Beale, S V Beattie, C J Beaumont, J L Beckett, D Bee, E J Bellamy, K J Benefield, H Bennett, J R Bennison Whitehead, P Billinghurst, M J Billington, M Bilson-Crawford, G Birch, L Birch, J S Birchall, C D Bisset, B R Blakey, J Bleasdale, M J Blizzard, M Bolton, H L Booker, K R Booth, B C R Borg, A C Boswell, R Bowen, J Boyes, B R Bradford, G V Bradford, J L Bradford, S Bradley-Ela, A D Braebaum, R J Bridge, G M Briggs, G V Brinton-Smith, T G Broadbent, O Brodie, E Brook, C A Brookes, R Brooks, R A Brooks, A Brown, D T Brown, J P Brown, B L Buckley, K Buckley, S Bukhari, S A Burgess, D Burke, C M Burnett, S Burns, D P Burslam, K A Burslam, S L Butler, J Buttery, J L Byrne, H C Cairns, L Callaghan, A Callighan, K Calvert, D J Campuzano, M Canham, E Cardwell, E Carroll, A Carson, S Carter Jones, J Cartmell, S G Carvill, L Catterall, A B Chadderton, T R Challiner, V Chan, M E Chapman, J L Charlesworth, E Checkley, L Cheng, O M Chow, M Chowdhury, N J V Christodoulou, C E Churchill, J Clacher, R T Clare, B G Clarke-Povey, N Clarkson, A M Claydon, M Clayton, D Cleary, R Cleaver-Smith, E J Clegg, O Clegg, C Clitherow, K Collard, S C Colling, D Connelly, L Cooke, W Cookson, F Cooney, J H Copeland, C Costantino, F R Costanza, K L Costin, K L Cottam, B Cotterill, K A Coulding, G Coventry, C R Cox, J L Craig, R C Crainey, P Croasdale, K S Croft, T Cross, S F Crystal, E A Csesznyak, F A Cubbins, M T Cunningham, F A Currie, B T Curtis, C T Curwen, A Dann, N L Davey, T Davidson, A L Davies, C L Davies, J J Davies, E B Davis, M Davis, J Davis-Clayton, J L Dawson, K Dell-Wilkinson, E Denson, L D Dewhurst, N Di Meo, J G Dickinson, C V Diver, A B Dixon, H S Dockerty, J E Doddemeade, R Dover, K Dowling, H E Draper, O Drury, T E Dziedziel, M Eadie, D P Easter, A G Eaton, B Edge, M R Edwards Mallon, R R Egan, A E Eihfuss, M L Ellis-Gray, L Ellison, M Emery, N J Erett, E J Etheridge, L Etherington, B Evans, T D Evans, W I Evans, K Fairfield, T D Fairhurst, L E Farey, L J Farrell, M Farrer, N L Fawcett, U Fayyaz, E Fenton, A Fenwick, A Ferguson, C L Ferguson, D Ferguson, B J M Field, H Fisher, B J Flanagan, T J Flanagan, K Fleming, O T Fletcher, D M Fodera, A L Foreman, E V Fothergill, C Fox, E G France, A O Frankel, A R Frith, A K Furner, C Gallagher, I E Gardner, J Gardner, K Gardner, C Gokben, E M Golden, I Gordon, C J Gosling, H R C Gotto, K M Gradwell-Bennett, C L Graham, C S Graham-Murray, E Gray, E P Green, F L Green, O K Gregson, J Grewal, A H Griffith, L A Grundy, M Grundy, F Gudgeon, E Guest, L W Guest, J J Guo, E F Guy, B T Hackett, M Hadfield, L R Hale, W C C Hale, A Halford, E G Hall, K Hall, R Hall, E L Hallam, O Hallam, L J Hallworth, B D Hamer, A E Hamza, E Hanby, K J Hancox, O K Hansford, Z L Hargrave, G L Harrison, J N Harrison, T E M Hart, C A Hartley, C L Hartley, A Harwood, M J Harwood, T Hasan, L J Hatton, T L Hawkins, C Hayes, A Heaney, E M Heap, A L Heath, B Hedges, T A Hey, J G Heyes, A M Higginson, I Hilton, S Hilton, B Hindley, A I Hirst, G N Hobson, B Hodge, J D Hodgson, B P Holloway, H D Holmes, K F Holmes, C F Holroyd, L Holroyd, K Holt, R E Honeyford, J C Hopkins, R J Horan, T Hothersall, L Howard, S Howarth, S D Howarth, A L Howell, M Howell, B Hoyle, K L Hoyle, E L Huck, K Hughes, M Hugo, R Hurley, M Hussain, R S Hutchison, S Iddon, M S Idris, M Ion, K L Ireland, A Jackson, A C Jackson, G J Jackson, J Jackson, S L Jaggar, A R James, L Jaunatre, H R Jenkins, I A Jenkinson, A Johnson, E Johnson, S Johnson, C Johnstone, B Jones, C Jones, D H Jones, H L Jones, J Jones, L G Jones, M C Jones, P Jones, W Jones, J Joshy, T Joyce, M A Kashyap, E C Kay, A J Keegan, R Keen, C Kell, I L Kells, G Kenworthy, R Kett, M M Khan, E Kilburn, O F Killaway, H Kilner, J Kilner, M E King, E C Kinsey, M Kirkham, L Kirkley, B Kirkwood, S J Knott, E Knowles, K Kollard, A C Krueger Crookes, G E Krumpa, M D Kyne, M Langford, N L Latcham, D L Latham, S S Latimer, L A Laver, A Leadbeater, A G Leader, A J Lees, J M Lemm, H V Lenton, M P Lillico, A Lindsay, B J Lloyd, A L Lockwood, E T Logan, M G Long, K Lowe, O Lowe, T M Lui, M G Lumb, A Lydon, C L Lyttle, T A Lyttle, Z K Mahmood, B Mainds, B Mallon-Walsh, J F Maloney, H Man, L Maniscalco, C T Mansell-Furlong, F Manton, C S Marshall, E Marshall, E J Marshall, S M Marshall, A I Marshall-Reeve, H I Marston-Jones, C Martin, B Mason, N A T Mason, L B May, M K Mayes, J Mcalea, M Mccain, K McCann, R McDonald, R F McDonald, D S McEvoy, G C Mcfadden, I McIver, H Mckee, K Mcnally, J L Meadows, K Mehan, E L Meikle, S Mellor, E Mellow, H Mendonca, T J Mercy, L Meredith, A Mitchell, E Mitchell, O J Mitchell, A D Miteva, A A Mohammad, M Molloy, J Moon, D K More, A Morgan-Nimmo, B Morley, S M Morris, S M Morris, W D Mountford, B Moyes-Hall, E Mullins, A F Murphy, A M Murphy, C Murphy, E Murphy, J L Murphy, S Murphy, B Murray, K L Murray, N Murray, M Mustow, A J Naftel-Baddley, J A Nelligan, L Newell, J G Newsham, A Nitu, T Nottingham, L M O'Brien, P K O'Connor, O O'Hara, L O'Neill, E Offord, C Ogretici, M S Oracz, E G Owen, R Oxley, K A Pacheco, C H Paine, N O Pangburn, A Parker, A J Parker, K Parker, H Parkinson, R Parkinson, R L Parkinson, N D Parr, L Paterson, D C Patterson, C J Pennington, L Pickavance, S Plant, N Poole, S L Potton, H J Potts, S J Powell, R M Pretlove-Gibbons, A S Price, M Radcliffe, H S Rahman, R Raju, D Rawcliffe, O J E Rawlings, I Reader, D M Reid, W Renshaw, K Ribchester, G Richards, K A Richardson, M E Richardson, G Riedel, N O Rigby, H J Rimell, T Ritchie, D Robbins, M L Robertson, A O Robinson, K Robson, K L Rodgers, E R Roe, M Rollins, W Romain, N J Ronson, K Rothery, A Rowe, A M Rowe, D O Rowley, R C Rutherford, R P Rutherford, T G Rutland, J Salthouse, S L Sargeant, E G Savage, E L Savidge, A Scanes, J E Schofield, R J Schofield, A Scott, V A Scott, O C Sealy, M Serghi, A Sharrock, I Shepherd, A Sheridan, M Shields, N L Shields, C Shipton, A Shorrock, L Sillett, E Silvester, A I Simkin, I B Simpson, L H Singleton Anyon, E L Slater-Stark, J E Smalley, H Smart, A Smith, B J Smith, B T Smith, C M Smith, E G Smith, J D Smith, J R Smith, K O Smith, M Smith, P Smith, S H Smith, T S Smith, Z D Smith, I F Smith Coates, K Smithson, S Smyth, H Snalam, H R Snelson, R Somers, N J Southern, J Southwell, O Spencer, A Spiers, J Spooner, W M R Squibb, D G Standing, O J Steadman, M S Steele, H S Stephens, M J Stephens, K Stevens, K Stoakes, J Stoney, H B Strickland, M Stubbs, B J Stuteley, O Styles-Lightowlers, K R Summers, E V Swithenbank, L Swyer, F V Sykes, E L Talbot, P Tamata, H Tarpey, J Taylor, K Taylor, L D Taylor, C Thexton, K M Thomas, N E Thomas, R Thomas-Reid, G W E Thompson, M Thomson-Evans, S Thorpe-Davis, C J Threlfall, A R Ticehurst, E K Tilbury, J Tilbury-Jones, H D Tipton, J E Tite, I M Titley, B Todd, I Tomlinson, M Tomlinson, M J Tomlinson, H Towne, T M Tracey, E J Trent, L K Trimble, O J Truman, C Trusler, T M Tsanova, T Tudor, C Tulloch, D Turner, M Turner, E F D Twidale, S K Utting, M J Vallance, S Vanderveldon, E J Vaziri, A Vijayaratnam, B D Walker, I Walker, N D Walsh, E A Walters, R C N Walters, A J Warburton, E Ward, H Ward, H L Ward, J W Ward, T Warhurst, C Waterhouse, M E Watson, L Webb, N West, A Westhead, A Weston, C J W Westwell, O L Whalley, T I Wharrier, G R Wherry, C G Whitworth, W Wiecha, W W Wilding, K Wileman, O Wilford, B D Wilkinson, D A Wilkinson, H C L Wilkinson, J R Williams, S Williams, C Williamson, O T Williamson, D Wilson, D Wilson, E C Wilson, E D J Wilson, G Wincott, L J Winston, J Wood, K L Wood, S Worrall, M Worthington, A M Wraith, E Wraith, R Wright, J Xie, S W Yates, J Yau, A Zazzu, H H L Zhang.
Two Passes:
L C Abbott, N J Arrow, M Benhelal, J J Bennett, C Dowling, H Evans, J Giffin, H M Hill, H P Hutchings, L G Ingham, C J Longstaff, S Mangan, K McDougall, E Sanchez Fuller, K Scott, M J Sherriff, R Singer, S J Stewartson.
One Pass:
J D Hartley.
Please note that the college only provides the details of those students who have given their permission for this to happen.
These are 10 jobs that do not require a degree
Students across Lancashire will receive their A-level, T-level and BTEC results on August 18, with many securing their place at university.
However, there is wide-spread concern thousands of students will miss the mark when it comes to this year’s A-level results, according to MetFilm School.
Research conducted by Aviva also revealed 24 per cent of the UK’s former students regretted going to university.
If you don’t fancy another three years of study, can’t face the debt, or don’t think you’d get there, don’t worry.
There are plenty of new routes into careers that were once the preserve of graduates.