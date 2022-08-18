Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So if you’ve collected your results and it’s made you peckish here’s everything you need to know ...

Where can I get free food in Lancashire?

Nando’s which has restaurants in Blackpool - Church Street, Blackpool - Squires Gate Lane, Lancaster - Market Street, Preston - Deepdale, Blackpool Road and Preston - Marketplace, Cheapside.

Nando's is offering free grub to A-level students on results day

Pizza Express which has restaurants in Preston - Winkley Street and Lytham - Clifton Street.

What are they offering?

At Nando’s, students collecting their A-Level results can claim a free quarter chicken or starter.

All you need to do is head to a Nando’s restaurant, present your results and ID, order for eat-in or walk-in collect, and spend at least £7.

The offer will be valid between 11am and 11pm, and it does not apply to delivery, click and collect, or collect orders by phone.

Pizza Express are giving away a free portion of dough balls to A level students receiving results today (Thursday). While stocks last.

Are there are any other free food giveaways?

Yes – Las Iguanas, which has a branch at Manchester’s Trafford Centre is is giving away free churros when you show your results and ID.