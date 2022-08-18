Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overall pass rate remained at 99% despite the return to examination-based grading this year.

This is above the national average of 98.4%.

The majority of Blackpool Sixth Form students received three passes, whilst the next biggest group received four passes.

Blackpool Sixth Form College 2022 A Level results. Principal Jill Gray (centre) with some of the successful students.

Stand-out results include Pharyn Ashton who achieved 3 A* and an A* EPQ, as well as Maya Lindley and Robert Keen who both achieved 3 A*.

Blackpool Sixth Principal, Jill Gray, commented: “We are thrilled that our students have achieved these wonderful results. They have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and have shown real dedication and resilience when sitting formal exams and assessments, many for the first time; we couldn’t be more proud of their achievements. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the passion, dedication and professionalism of our amazing staff, who continually give their all and inspire our students to thrive and succeed. We are also incredibly grateful for the invaluable support and understanding of our parents and carers.

“Achieving these results, in addition to the skills the students have developed and experiences they have had, will provide them with the best opportunity to progress onto the next stage of their education or career.