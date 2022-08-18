Blackpool Sixth Form College A-level results: staff and students celebrate "exceptional" results
Blackpool Sixth students and staff are once again celebrating an exceptional set of A level and vocational level 3 results.
The overall pass rate remained at 99% despite the return to examination-based grading this year.
This is above the national average of 98.4%.
The majority of Blackpool Sixth Form students received three passes, whilst the next biggest group received four passes.
Stand-out results include Pharyn Ashton who achieved 3 A* and an A* EPQ, as well as Maya Lindley and Robert Keen who both achieved 3 A*.
Blackpool Sixth Principal, Jill Gray, commented: “We are thrilled that our students have achieved these wonderful results. They have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and have shown real dedication and resilience when sitting formal exams and assessments, many for the first time; we couldn’t be more proud of their achievements. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the passion, dedication and professionalism of our amazing staff, who continually give their all and inspire our students to thrive and succeed. We are also incredibly grateful for the invaluable support and understanding of our parents and carers.
“Achieving these results, in addition to the skills the students have developed and experiences they have had, will provide them with the best opportunity to progress onto the next stage of their education or career.
“What a fabulous year! Our 50th year as Blackpool Sixth, an outstanding Ofsted inspection and now these amazing results! We wish all of our students every success and happiness for the future.”