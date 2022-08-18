AKS Lytham A-level results: independent school continues its track record of A level success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s cohort continues the tradition of students taking up places at some of the country’s most prestigious institutions, including Oxford, King’s College London, UCL, Queen Mary University of London and Bristol, pursuing highly sought-after programmes in diverse fields including STEM, Medicine, Social Sciences, Performing Arts and Real Estate.

Two students passed across four subjects, while 42 pupils passed across three subjects.

Notable achievements include Meghna Shajil (A*A*A*), Alicia Cooney (A*A*A*), and twins Mia and Tara Williams who both achieved A*A*A.

AKS pupils celebrating (L to R): Muskaan Mehta, Alicia Cooney, Charlotte Asquith, Grace Smythe, John Barraclough, Wasay Naeem, Ben Stanhope, Amjad Diab, Edward Thomson

The Headmaster, David Harrow, said: “With the national educational landscape so disrupted over the past few years, I cannot commend more highly the fantastic endeavours of all our students, whose academic successes sit alongside remarkable achievements on stage, on the sports pitch, as part of Round Square and in so many other areas. That they have kept everything going to such a high standard, with a characteristic sense of endeavour and good cheer, is incredible, and we are excited to watch them pursue their passions and achieve their ambitions in the years to come.”