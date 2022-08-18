AKS Lytham A-level results: independent school continues its track record of A level success
As the country returns to public examinations for the first time in three years, the AKS community is celebrating another year of outstanding achievements for A level students.
This year’s cohort continues the tradition of students taking up places at some of the country’s most prestigious institutions, including Oxford, King’s College London, UCL, Queen Mary University of London and Bristol, pursuing highly sought-after programmes in diverse fields including STEM, Medicine, Social Sciences, Performing Arts and Real Estate.
Two students passed across four subjects, while 42 pupils passed across three subjects.
Notable achievements include Meghna Shajil (A*A*A*), Alicia Cooney (A*A*A*), and twins Mia and Tara Williams who both achieved A*A*A.
Most Popular
-
1
Anti-trans protesters stormed Blackpool Library to shout hateful abuse during Drag Queen story hour
-
2
Blackpool and Fylde coast A-level results 2022: Live updates as students across the county pick up their results
-
3
From after-school dance club to world champions - Blackpool teens win top street dance trophies on their own doorstep
-
4
Blackpool Sixth Form College A-level results: staff and students celebrate "exceptional" results
-
5
A-level Results Day 2022: These are the places offering free food for A level students in Lancashire including Nando’s and Pizza Express
Read More
The Headmaster, David Harrow, said: “With the national educational landscape so disrupted over the past few years, I cannot commend more highly the fantastic endeavours of all our students, whose academic successes sit alongside remarkable achievements on stage, on the sports pitch, as part of Round Square and in so many other areas. That they have kept everything going to such a high standard, with a characteristic sense of endeavour and good cheer, is incredible, and we are excited to watch them pursue their passions and achieve their ambitions in the years to come.”
Head of Sixth Form, Kevin Maund, said, “The AKS Class of 2022 is an undaunted set of people. They have risen to a series of unexpected challenges over the last two years with humour and good grace, and I wish them all the very best for their bright futures. We look forward to inviting them back to AKS in the future as newly-minted members of our OAKS alumni.”