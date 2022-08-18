Head teacher Mr Simon Eccles said: “I am delighted for our students and their hard work. Considering this is the first set of public examinations they have experienced following the cancellation of their GCSE examinations due to the pandemic they should be proud of their efforts. I am pleased that they are now able to access the Universities and Apprenticeships for the next stage of the education journey. I would like to thank the team of staff at St Mary’s who supported and prepared the students so well, and our parents who have worked with us over the years in supporting the students and the Academy. I wish our students every luck in their futures.”