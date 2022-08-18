News you can trust since 1873
St Mary's Catholic Academy A-level results: Blackpool school say they are delighted with their pupils' achievements

St Mary’s Catholic Academy Sixth Form in Blackpool say their students can once again be pleased with their performance in their Post 16 examinations.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:11 am

Student’s at the Academy achieved a 100% pass rate in vocational Cambridge Technical Qualifications with 98% of grades at Merit or better and 76.5% at Distinction or Distinction*.

At A Level students achieved a 97% pass rate with 66% of grades at grade C or better.

Today the Academy’s team of tutors has been able to closely support students in accessing University courses and Apprenticeships on the back of a strong set of results.

St Mary students Renee Aplando, Jacob Whipp, Daniel Jones, Zuzanna Gradek celeberate their results.

Head teacher Mr Simon Eccles said: “I am delighted for our students and their hard work. Considering this is the first set of public examinations they have experienced following the cancellation of their GCSE examinations due to the pandemic they should be proud of their efforts. I am pleased that they are now able to access the Universities and Apprenticeships for the next stage of the education journey. I would like to thank the team of staff at St Mary’s who supported and prepared the students so well, and our parents who have worked with us over the years in supporting the students and the Academy. I wish our students every luck in their futures.”

Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Jennifer Burrough added: “Part of our success is due to the close family feel of our Sixth form. We offer a clear support system which enables every student to receive the targeted help they need. It is this care and pride in all of our students that makes our Sixth form unique.”

