Blackpool and The Fylde College students teed up for career success as first T-level results are released

The college, which is one of the leading providers of technical and professional education in England, hails this as an exciting milestone for students, education providers and employers.

Bev Robinson OBE, Principal and CEO of Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “Our employer partners tell us that they need highly skilled people to drive their business forward which in turn, contributes to the growth of the economy. Technical and professional education delivers this. T Levels have been designed by employers and are transforming education for young people, creating vibrant career opportunities, be that immediately, or after undertaking a degree apprenticeship or studying a relevant degree.”

Blackpool and The Fylde College students celebrating T-level results.

T Levels, equivalent to three A Levels, are two-year courses and involve nine weeks of on-the job experience.

The achievement rate for T Level students who studied at Blackpool and The Fylde College is 100 per cent.

Overall, 85 per cent achieved a grade of Merit and above, and 39 per cent gained a Distinction T Level grade.

Bev added: “Our student results are impressive. The results demonstrate the students’ hard work, the commitment of our dual professional tutors and the support of our employer-partners to create the next generation of highly skilled employees for their industry. We are so proud of what our students have achieved and know that they now have the opportunity to excel in their chosen career paths.”