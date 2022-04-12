This free 12 week course offers youngsters in Blackpool a range of activities and skills

The Princes Trust Programme is looking to recruit up to 15, 16-25 year olds for a 12-week course based at South Shore Fire Station, which includes a four-day trip to a residential activity centre as well as team challenges, a work placement and a community project.

The aim is to re-build young people’s self-esteem and encourage them to think about their futures while uncovering hidden talents and improving their motivation and self-confidence.

Fronting the project is Daniel Thomson, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Princes Trust Team Leader, who said in the past teams have consisted of unemployed people including people leaving care, young offenders, educational under achievers, students, asylum seekers and refugees as well as employed people sponsored by their employers.

He said more than 70 per cent of unemployed participants go on to jobs, training or education and they are all helped to prepare a a post-programme development plan.

He said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for young people and a great success story in Blackpool over the years.

"The people taking part do a whole range of things and can take part in a four day residential with lots of activities, and work with people in their community.”

He added that it offered an inclusive service to ensure that people with different skill, ability and fitness levels can all take part.

The course has been running for 20 years in Blackpool, led by Lancashire Fire and Rescue, to engage unemployed young people and offer skills to help them find a career.

Participants can boost their CVs and employability skills, experience hands on what it is like to be a firefighter and pick up qualifications in health and safety.

It also aims to get the participants to assume some responsibility and leadership, develop team working and communication skills and raise their awareness of their local community and how they can contribute to it.

