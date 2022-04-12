More than 300 youth football teams and 10,000 attendees are expected to visit the facilities on the east side of the enterprise zone off Common Edge Road over Easter and May Day bank holiday weekends for the Blackpool Cup.

At the start of this year, Blackpool Council and VisitBlackpool agreed a three-year partnership with Euro-Sportring, Europe’s largest international youth football tournament organiser.

The tournaments will bring a major boost to the local economy as well as showcasing Blackpool’s credentials as a family-friendly resort, capable of hosting a major international sporting event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool Cup amateur football tournament returns to the resort this weekend

Teams are travelling from all over England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland together with more than 70 local teams in what aims to be a true festival of football and fun.

Both weekends kick off with an official opening ceremony at the iconic Blackpool Tower Circus, the first on Friday, April 15, the second on Friday, April 29.

Matches will be played over both weekends at the new facilities on Common Edge Road at the Airport Enterprise Zone and UCLan Sports Arena.

The new football pitches at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone will be used for the Blackpool Cup

Euro-Sportring is a 60-year-old non-profit organisation and Europe’s largest international youth football tournament organiser, which runs events in 13 countries.

Gavin McIntyre, Euro-Sportring UK Tournaments Director, said: “The tournaments are fantastic events and we are so proud to work with VisitBlackpool and Blackpool Council along with our main tournament sponsor STRI Group. These tournaments are the end product of months of hard work and planning together to create a real celebration of football for visitors and locals alike.”

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome so many young footballers and their families and friends to enjoy not just our excellent new sports facilities, but also everything else that Blackpool has to offer away from the pitch. These weekends promise to be a real celebration of fun and football.”

The Easter tournament, on April 16 and 17, is for U9 to U17 Boys teams, while the May Day tournament, from April 30 to May 1, is for U7 to U16 Boys and U13 and U15 Girls teams