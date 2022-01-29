Blackpool's major international youth football tournament returns

The Blackpool Cup is back, with a new main sponsor

The Blackpool Cup takes place at the new state-of-the art Airport Enterprise Zone pitches at Common Edge Road over Easter and May Day Bank Holiday weekends.

With teams taking part from across Europe the competition, which returned to Blackpool in an expanded format last year after a gap of seven years, is helping to put the resort on the international map.

Up to 1,000 boys and girls are expected to come to Blackpool and with family and friends coming along, the total figure will be much higher.

But one of the conditions of the event is that local teams take part too, and organisers are keen to hear from clubs who want to get involved.

Last year Blackpool Council and VisitBlackpool announced a new three-year partnership with Euro-Sportring, which stages similar championships in 13 European countries.

Now a new sponsor for the tournament has been announced, in the form of STRI, the global design and management consultancy which aptly developed the 11 new pitches and accompanying facilities at Common Edge Road.

Euro-Sportring, with over 60 years’ experience, is a non-profit organisation and Europe’s largest international youth football tournament organiser.

Gavin McIntyre, Euro-Sportring UK tournaments director, said: “We used to stage an earlier version of this in Blackpool but now it has grown and Blackpool is perfect to host it; the new facilities are very exciting.

“It is fantastic to have STRI become our main sponsor, and for us to be able to offer youth football teams in Blackpool the chance to play in a big international youth football tournament for free, at the amazing new venue.