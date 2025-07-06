Sunday at Lytham Festival: the final line-up for what's been a brilliant 4 days
Who will be performing on Sunday night at Lytham Festival and when?
Sunday night at Lytham Festival starts with a Hitman DJ set from the iconic record producer and songwriter Pete Waterman.
Pete, who spoke to us ahead of his arrival at Lytham Festival, takes to the stage at 4:00pm, when doors open.
Elsewhere on the site, Scouse indie rock band Cast, who have a dozen top 30 hits under their belt, take to the stage at 4:15pm.
Afterwards, A Tribute to The Alarm is on at 5:15pm.
Rockband The Alarm were originally due to play this slot but following the death of frontmon Mike Peters in April, his youngest son Evan, will perform a selection of his father's songs instead.
The final headliner for Lytham Festival actually comes in the form of two acts!
First up, Scottish rock band Texas are on at 5:45pm then fellow Scottish rock band Simple Minds perform Lytham Festivals finale set at 8:00pm.
Timings for all performers are however approximate and subject to change.
Can I get last minute tickets for Sunday?
Yes, but not for much longer!
Day tickets for Sunday are currently on release 3 with prices starting from £86.80.
They are available online or at the box office.
For full box office information, click here.
What else do I need to know before I arrive at Lytham Festival on Sunday?
Gates open earlier at 4pm and the show also concludes earlier at 10:30pm.
Organisers have published a helpful guide to some of the most important things you need to know. You can read that here.
We have also put together a full travel guide which you can find here and more importantly a where you can pre-drink guide which is here!
Our Lytham Festival coverage will continue throughout the festival.
You can also read more about Lytham Festvial with our Lytham Festival emagazine.
