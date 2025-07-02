Late musician and campaigner Mike Peters of The Alarm to be honoured at Lytham Festival
The Alarm had been due to play on the closing night of this year’s festival ahead of headliners Simple Minds and Texas.
Sadly, the frontman of the legendary Welsh rock band died in April aged 66 following treatment for an aggressive form of lymphoma.
But to celebrate Mike’s legacy, it is now announced his son Evan, will honour his father’s memory by performing some of Mike’s songs.
Evan, 18, said: “I know how much my Dad was looking forward to playing at Lytham, especially as his old friends from Simple Minds were on the lineup as well as Texas and Cast, both bands he knew and respected.
“I’m honoured to be part of this tribute for Dad. He’ll definitely be with us in spirit. He always is.”
Mike’s wife, Jules Peters, added: “It means so much that the Lytham Festival team want to recognise Mike by staging a tribute to him.
“Mike inspired so many people not only through his music but also with his unwavering determination in the face of his chronic illness.
“His legacy lives on through the charity we co-founded almost 20 years ago, through his music, and of course our two boys.”
She added: “Mike poured his soul into every lyric he wrote and would be so proud that Evan will be on stage, singing those lyrics.
“It feels like a fitting way to celebrate Mike’s wonderful life and to recognise the impact he had on the music community.”
Thousands are expected to attend to watch global icons such as Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morisette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds, and Texas perform when the popular festival returns tomorrow.
