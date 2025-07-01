Extra buses lined up for people attending Lytham Festival

Extra buses are being laid on by Blackpol Transport for people attending this week’s Lytham Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a host of top names from the world of rock and pop, this year’s festival looks set to be bigger and better than ever before.

To help fans make the most of the musical extravaganza, the Blackpool Council-owned bus service will make transport there and back easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extra buses have been laid on for Lytham Festival | National World

From Thursday, July 3, to Sunday, July 6, the operator will be running extra buses on its Lytham Lines while working with event organisers to deliver dedicated ‘Festival Flyer’ and park and ride services.

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, explained: “With headliners including Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morrisette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds, tens of thousands of fans from around the country and beyond will be descending on Lytham for this spectacular series of concerts.

“We want to make sure that they can benefit from a convenient transport option from Lytham and Blackpool town centre, where many will be staying overnight or for the duration of the festival.

“Anyone who uses the regular Lytham Lines can also take advantage of a new Return Ticket for the route, which has been launched in time for the festival and costs just £5.50. Tickets for the dedicated Festival Flyer buses can be purchased through the festival website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, getting to the festival site from Blackpool and surrounding areas couldn’t be easier or more affordable, and we’re pulling out all the stops over the four days to make sure fans can make the most of these fantastic shows.”

Other artists due to appear include Texas, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jess Glynne and Cast. Legendary pop producer Pete Waterman will have his own ‘Hitman’ DJ set on the Sunday, when there will also be a special tribute to Welsh musician, songwriter and cancer campaigner Mike Peters of The Alarm.

Full details of the festival line-up and ticketing information can be found here, and further information about bus travel to the concerts can also be found online here here.