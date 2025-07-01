Extra buses lined up for people attending Lytham Festival
With a host of top names from the world of rock and pop, this year’s festival looks set to be bigger and better than ever before.
To help fans make the most of the musical extravaganza, the Blackpool Council-owned bus service will make transport there and back easier.
From Thursday, July 3, to Sunday, July 6, the operator will be running extra buses on its Lytham Lines while working with event organisers to deliver dedicated ‘Festival Flyer’ and park and ride services.
Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, explained: “With headliners including Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morrisette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds, tens of thousands of fans from around the country and beyond will be descending on Lytham for this spectacular series of concerts.
“We want to make sure that they can benefit from a convenient transport option from Lytham and Blackpool town centre, where many will be staying overnight or for the duration of the festival.
“Anyone who uses the regular Lytham Lines can also take advantage of a new Return Ticket for the route, which has been launched in time for the festival and costs just £5.50. Tickets for the dedicated Festival Flyer buses can be purchased through the festival website.
“As a result, getting to the festival site from Blackpool and surrounding areas couldn’t be easier or more affordable, and we’re pulling out all the stops over the four days to make sure fans can make the most of these fantastic shows.”
Other artists due to appear include Texas, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jess Glynne and Cast. Legendary pop producer Pete Waterman will have his own ‘Hitman’ DJ set on the Sunday, when there will also be a special tribute to Welsh musician, songwriter and cancer campaigner Mike Peters of The Alarm.
