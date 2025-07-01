Excitement at the ready as work has started on the hotly anticipated stage for Lytham Festival.

Thousands are expected to attend to watch global icons such as Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morisette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds, and Texas perform.

Work takes shape on Lytham Festival as thousands expected to watch Justin Timberlake and Jess Glynn perform | Dan Martino

The music event kicks off on Thursday with headliner Stevie Wonder and Corinne Bailey Rae set to perform.

Alanis Morissette will be entertaining the crowds on Friday, followed by Justin Timberlake on the Saturday.

Hard at work | Dan Martino

The popular festival starts on Thursday | Dan Martino

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “With four huge nights virtually sold out we are ready to throw open the doors to Lytham Festival 2025.

“This year we are welcoming huge global icons and we can’t wait for them to experience not just our festival, but the wonderful hospitality of the residents and businesses of the Fylde coast.

“We have grown the festival into one of the biggest live music events in the UK and for this to take place in the place we call home is very special.”

