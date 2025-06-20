Lytham Festival 2025: everything you need to know about each day's line-up and how to get tickets
The highly anticipated Lytham Festival is almost upon us for 2025.
Headliners Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morisette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds, and Texas will be joined by a raft of support artists Corinne Bailey Rae, Train, Jess Glynne, Liz Phair, Lottery Winners, Dagny, Ctrl, and Cast in what is a typically-impressive line-up from the ever-growing North West festival.
Take a look below at which acts will be performing on which day and how you can go about getting tickets.
What is the line-up per day?
Thursday, July 3
Headliner: Stevie Wonder
Corinne Bailey Rae
Friday, July 4
Headliner: Alanis Morissette
Liz Phair
Train
Lottery Winners
Saturday, July 5
Headliner: Justin Timberlake
Jess Glynne
Dagny
CTRL
Sunday, July 6
Headliner: Simple Minds & Texas
Cast
The Alarm
Pete Waterman
The Hitman DJ set
Can I buy day tickets and how much are they?
The following tickets are still available:
Thursday, July 3
Day Ticket: Release 3: £115.50
Friday, July 4
Day Ticket: Release 4: £95.20
VIP Garden Day Ticket: £152.90
Saturday, July 5
General Admission - Release 2: £95.20
VIP Garden Day Ticket: £196.90
VIP Garden Upgrade: £99.00
Sunday, July 6
General Admission - Release 3: £86.80
VIP Garden Day Ticket: £196.90
All day ticket links can be found here and you can buy up to six tickets.
What about weekend tickets?
The following weekend tickets are available:
SEASON TICKET - THE 4 DAY PASS General Admission - Release 2: £240.00
All day and weekend tickets are also available with accessible and transport options.
Note: a previous version of this article incorrectly included Kings of Leon as the Wednesday night headliners. This was an error - Kings of Leon have cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and we apologise for any confusion caused. Other acts on the Wednesday including Jake Bugg and Manic Street Preachers will also no longer be performing at this festival