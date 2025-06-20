Lytham Festival 2025 is next week - here we run through the line up and reveal how you can get tickets...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated Lytham Festival is almost upon us for 2025.

Headliners Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morisette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds, and Texas will be joined by a raft of support artists Corinne Bailey Rae, Train, Jess Glynne, Liz Phair, Lottery Winners, Dagny, Ctrl, and Cast in what is a typically-impressive line-up from the ever-growing North West festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a look below at which acts will be performing on which day and how you can go about getting tickets.

What is the line-up per day?

Thursday, July 3

Headliner: Stevie Wonder

Corinne Bailey Rae

The legendary Stevie Wonder is the latest to join the line-up for TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025. | Lytham, Festival

Friday, July 4

Headliner: Alanis Morissette

Liz Phair

Train

Lottery Winners

Saturday, July 5

Headliner: Justin Timberlake

Jess Glynne

Dagny

CTRL

Sunday, July 6

Headliner: Simple Minds & Texas

Cast

The Alarm

Pete Waterman

The Hitman DJ set

Lytham Festival | Lytham Festival

Can I buy day tickets and how much are they?

The following tickets are still available:

Thursday, July 3

Day Ticket: Release 3: £115.50

Friday, July 4

Day Ticket: Release 4: £95.20

VIP Garden Day Ticket: £152.90

Read More TV insider confirms future of Jenna Coleman's Prime Video show Wilderness

Saturday, July 5

General Admission - Release 2: £95.20

VIP Garden Day Ticket: £196.90

VIP Garden Upgrade: £99.00

Sunday, July 6

General Admission - Release 3: £86.80

VIP Garden Day Ticket: £196.90

All day ticket links can be found here and you can buy up to six tickets.

What about weekend tickets?

The following weekend tickets are available:

SEASON TICKET - THE 4 DAY PASS General Admission - Release 2: £240.00

All day and weekend tickets are also available with accessible and transport options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Note: a previous version of this article incorrectly included Kings of Leon as the Wednesday night headliners. This was an error - Kings of Leon have cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and we apologise for any confusion caused. Other acts on the Wednesday including Jake Bugg and Manic Street Preachers will also no longer be performing at this festival