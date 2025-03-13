TV insider confirms future of Jenna Coleman's Prime Video show Wilderness

The fate of one of Lancashire actress Jenna Coleman’s latest ventures has been revealed by a TV insider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

38-year-old Jenna, who was born in Blackpool, starred in a brand new Prime Video series called Wildnerness at the end of 2023.

The psychological thriller followed lead character Liv Taylor -played by Jenna- who upon finding out about her husband Will's affair, played by The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, decides to seek revenge in one of America's most secluded national parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the cast were Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson as Cara and Eric Balfour, best known from the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as Garth, Will’s colleague who bump into Liv and Will on their trip.

The highly anticipated series ultimately ended with a cliffhanger in its sixth and final episode, with fans of Wilderness surely hoping their questions would be answered in a second series.

No news of second series had been spoken of though since the first one finished 18 months ago but now a TV insider reckons they know exactly what the fate of Wildneress will be...

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in Wilderness.

So - will we be getting a second series of Wildneress?

A source told told the Sun: “The ending of series one left everyone gagging for more - and fans were keen to see a resolution to the twisting story with a series two announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there’s no chance of Wilderness making its revival, and plans for a second season haven’t even been considered by bosses, even if there was plenty of opportunity to pick back up where things left off and bring Jenna back for more.

"The decision was made because the action in the series concluded with the events that are featured in the book the show is based on - a novel by B E Jones - which ended in the same way as the limited series.

“Fans will no doubt be furious with the decision to leave them hanging."

Read More Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour is nominated for RTS Award

What about Jenna’s other new show - the Jetty?

At the end of last year, it was revealed that Jenna’s other new project - the BBC show The Jetty- was in talks for a renewal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortuantely for Jenna fans though it is not expected that the Blackpool actress will star in the second series.

A TV insider, again told the Sun: “There are several hoops they need to jump through before it gets to the stage where it will definitely happen.

“Leading lady Jenna, who was also an executive producer on the drama, has recently had a child with partner Jamie Childs and so is likely to be taking a break from work for some time.

"But anyone who watched the first series will also know that continuing the story will be tricky, but not impossible.

“Even if they made speedy progress, filming would be unlikely to start until late next year with the final series not airing until 2026.”