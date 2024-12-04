Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman’s latest TV show - The Jetty - proved a hit with audiences so what’s next for the BBC series?

BBC drama The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman aired in July but will there be a second series? (Picture: Firebird Pictures)

Over the summer, a new four part thriller called The Jetty debuted on our TV screens, starring Blackpool born actress Jenna, 38 in the lead role as Dective Ember Manning.

The BBC One programme followed Detective Manning as she worked to connect a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

Ember’s investigation however threatened to destroy her life in this coming-of-age story which proved popular with audiences at home.

According to Barb Audiences, a British organisation which compiles audiences measures and TV show ratings, each episode drew in on average 4.7 million viewers.

Since the show finished however, there has been no news as to a second series and Jenna is currently on a break from acting, having only given birth to her and her partner Jamie Child’s first child in October.

A TV insider has however this week revealed to the Sun that actually the BBC are very keen to encourage the show’s writer Cat Jones to deliver a follow up, even if Jenna may not be ready to revive her role for some time.

The TV insider told the Sun: “There are several hoops they need to jump through before it gets to the stage where it will definitely happen.

“Leading lady Jenna, who was also an executive producer on the drama, has recently had a child with partner Jamie Childs and so is likely to be taking a break from work for some time.

"But anyone who watched the first series will also know that continuing the story will be tricky, but not impossible.

“Even if they made speedy progress, filming would be unlikely to start until late next year with the final series not airing until 2026.”

