Over the weekend, a Lancashire football club received a suprise shout-out on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here but why?

80s pop star turned priest Rev Richard Coles is a Chorley F.C fan! Credit: ITV | ITV

During Friday’s I’m a Celebrity episode, the stars all took part in group challenges and if their group completed theirs successfully, they were able to choose between a selection of prizes.

One of the prizes chosen by the blue team was the chance to find out three sports scores - with the celebrities all losing touch with the outside world on entering the famed jungle.

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall chose to find out the latest Manchester United score, Irish boxer Barry McGuigan wanted the result of cruiserweight boxer Chris Billam-Smith's world title defence (his son is Billam-Smith's trainer) but 80s pop star turned priest Reverand Richard Coles bizzarely chose Chorley F.C.

East Sussex resident Rich, 62, is Northampton born and raised with a distinctively non-Lancatrian accent so where has his love in Chorley come from? We have your answers...

Although Rich is from the Southern East Midlands town of Northampton, the former The Communards member and now Church of England priest began a relationship with the Manchester born priest David Oldham in 2007 which is where the Chorley connection comes in.

In an interview for a podcast called ‘Justice, Disrupted’ back in 2021, Rich was asked about his partner David, who sadly passed away in 2019, and in his reply, the I’m a Celebrity star revealed why Chorley F.C. holds a place in his heart.

Rich told his interviewer, Lancashire broadcaster Byron Vincent,: “[David] was actually from Manchester, well, Denton, so it's really where his hometown was. But his family now all live in Chorley and Leyland and that's why I know that part of the world so well. I am indeed a fan of Chorley Football Club. I have to be because his brother is their mascot, Victor the Magpie. In fact I'm coming up in a couple of weeks to talk to some school kids there and to visit the hospital, too.”

Richard Coles' brother-in-law Mark Oldham as Chorley F.C.'s mascot Victor Magpie. Credit: David Airey | Chorley FC

What has Chorley FC said about their surprising I’m a Celeb connection?

Chairman Jamie Vermiglio told the Post: “We can confirm that our resident mascot, Victor Magpie (Mark Oldham) is the brother-in-law of Richard Coles. He has recently taken over as chair of the Magpies Trust.

“We are delighted Richard was able to give Chorley FC a mention and we look forward to welcoming him to Victory Park in the New Year and wish him all the very best for the remainder of his time in the Jungle!”

Chorley beat Farsley Celtic 1-0 in the Vanarama National League North.