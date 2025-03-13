Lancashire cricketer turned TV presenter Freddie Flintoff has been nominated for a prestigious TV Award.

Preston born Freddie has this week been announced as one of the nominees in this year’s Royal Television Society Programme Awards (RTS).

Since retiring from cricket, the 47-year-old has become a very familiar face on television, perhaps most notably for his presenting roles on Top Gear, League of their Own and most recenetly Bullseye.

The programme recognised by the prestigious RTS Awards however is the second series of Freddie’s show Field of Dreams which aired over the summer.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour (a South Shore Productions for the BBC) has been nominted in the Formatted Popular Factual category.

Preston TV star Freddie Flintoff's latest Field of Dreams series has been nominated for an RTS Award. | AFP via Getty Images

What are the RTS awards?

The Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards are the gold standard of achievement in the television community which recognise excellence across the entire range of programme making and broadcasting skills.

The comedian Tom Allen is returning to host the ceremony this year, which will be held on Tuesday, March25 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Who will Freddie be up against?

The two other nominees for Formatted Popular Factual are:

The Jury: Murder Trial (ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - Budget Special (MultiStory for ITV1)

Can I vote for Freddie?

Unforunately noT .

The RTS Programme Awards winners are selected by judging panels composed of industry experts and professionals.

What have been said about the awards?

Kenton Allen, Chair of the RTS Programme Awards, said: “The calibre of programming from British creatives has not wavered in the last 12 months despite it being an incredibly challenging year for the television industry, with many of our colleagues feeling the effects of the rapidly changing ways audiences are viewing our exceptional work. This year’s nominations exemplify the breadth, creativity and quality of British television – from agenda-setting dramas, landmark documentaries, record-breaking comedies and so much more. We’re looking forward to coming together to celebrate the achievements of the incredible creatives both on and off screen, and recognising the huge achievements from the past year.”

Who else has been nominated for an RTS Award?

The full list of nominees:

Arts

My Sexual Abuse: The Sitcom (Swan Films for Channel 4)

In My Own Words: Alison Lapper (Chalk Productions for BBC)

Camden (Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures and Radical22 Productions for Disney+)

Breakthrough Award

Josh Tedeku - Boarders (Studio Lambert for BBC)

Michelle de Swarte - Spent (Various Artists Limited for BBC)

Bethany Asher - Sherwood (House Productions for BBC)

Children’s Programme

Dodo (Wildseed Studios, Toonz, Telegael for Sky Kids)

BMX All Stars (Big Deal Films for BBC)

Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures (Eagle Eye Productions for BBC)

Comedy Drama

Boarders (Studio Lambert for BBC)

Alma's Not Normal (Expectation for BBC)

Ludwig (Big Talk Studios and That Mitchell & Webb Company for BBC)

Comedy Entertainment

Have I Got News For You (Hat Trick Productions for BBC)

Sorry, I Didn't Know (TriForce Productions for ITV1)

Junior Taskmaster (Avalon UK for Channel 4)

Comedy Performance – Female

Aimee Lou Wood - Daddy Issues (Fudge Park Productions for BBC)

Michelle de Swarte - Spent (Various Artists Limited for BBC)

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal (Expectation for BBC)

Comedy Performance – Male

Jim Howick - Here We Go (BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC)

Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos (Sister for Netflix)

Oliver Savell - Changing Ends (Baby Cow Productions for ITV1)

Daytime Programme

Loose Women (ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1)

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure (Alleycats for BBC)

BBC Breakfast (BBC Breakfast for BBC)

Documentary Series

To Catch a Copper (Story Films for Channel 4)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Candour Productions for Channel 4)

On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace (Curve Media Ltd for BBC)

Drama Series

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (Playground Entertainment and Company Pictures for BBC and Masterpiece)

Supacell (Netflix)

Industry (Bad Wolf for BBC in association with HBO)

Entertainment

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios) in co-production with Mitre Studios for ITV1)

RuPaul's Drag Race UK (World of Wonder for BBC)

The Traitors (Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC)

Claudia Winkleman and this year's Traitors' contestants. | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

Entertainment Performance

Steven Frayne - Miracles (Expectation & Seventeen 17 for Sky Max)

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios) in co-production with Mitre Studios for ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors (Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC)

Formatted Popular Factual

The Jury: Murder Trial (ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4)

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour (South Shore Productions for BBC)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - Budget Special (MultiStory for ITV1)

History

Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain (Swan Films for Channel 4)

Atomic People (Minnow Films for BBC)

Helmand: Tour of Duty (Passion Pictures & Kailash Films for BBC)

Leading Actor – Female

Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You (World Productions for ITV1)

Ambika Mod - One Day (A Drama Republic Production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features for Netflix)

Monica Dolan - Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV Studios and Little Gem for ITV1)

Leading Actor – Male

Adeel Akhtar - Showtrial (World Productions for BBC)

Lennie James - Mr Loverman (Fable Pictures for BBC)

Ben Whishaw - Black Doves (Sister & Noisy Bear for Netflix)

Limited Series and Single Drama

Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV Studios and Little Gem for ITV1)

This Town (Kudos, Nebulastar, co-produced with Mercury Studios, in association with Stigma Films for BBC)

Breathtaking (HTM Television for ITV1)

Live Event

Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Studios Music Productions for BBC)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - Budget Special (MultiStory for ITV1)

D Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen (BBC Studios Event Productions for BBC)

Presenter

Liz Carr - Better Off Dead? (Burning Bright Productions co-produced with the OU for BBC)

Joe Tracini - Me And The Voice In My Head (Hungry Bear Media for Channel 4)

Zuhair Hassan - Big Zuu Goes To Mecca (Acme TV for BBC)

Science & The Natural World

Silverback (Off the Fence & France Télévisions in association with Featuristic Films for BBC)

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (Silverback Films for National Geographic and Disney+)

Living With Leopards (A Wild Space Production in association with Natural History Film Unit Botswana and Freeborne Media for Netflix)

Scripted Comedy

Things You Should Have Done (Roughcut TV for BBC)

We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group for Channel 4)

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (Fulwell 73 Productions, Tidy Productions for BBC)

Single Documentary

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Marking Films Inc and Tigerlily Productions for Channel 4)

Tell Them You Love Me (Mindhouse Productions for Sky Documentaries)

Hell Jumper (Expectation for BBC)

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)

EastEnders (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)

Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures for Channel 4)

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Clare Balding - Paris 2024 Paralympics (Whisper for Channel 4)

Ian Wright - Euro 2024 (ITV Sport for ITV)

Michael Johnson - Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport for BBC)

Sports Programme

Paris 2024 Paralympics (Whisper for Channel 4)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport for BBC)

London Marathon 2024 (BBC Sport for BBC)

Supporting Actor – Female

Monica Dolan - Sherwood (House Productions for BBC)

Katherine Parkinson - Rivals (Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios for Disney+)

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Clerkenwell Films for Netflix)

Supporting Actor – Male

Danny Dyer - Rivals (Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios for Disney+)

McKinley Belcher III - Eric (Sister for Netflix)

Sonny Walker - The Gathering (World Productions for Channel 4)

Writer – Comedy

Writing Team - Cunk on Life (Broke and Bones for BBC and Netflix)

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal (Expectation for BBC)

Nida Manzoor - We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group for Channel 4)

Writer – Drama

Will Smith - Slow Horses (See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+)

Peter Straughan - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (Playground Entertainment & Company Pictures for BBC and Masterpiece)

Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade - Rivals (Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios for Disney+)