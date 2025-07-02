As TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival finally arrives tomorrow, below is everything you need to know about getting there.

The biggest week in the North West music calendar is upon us as TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival is on between Thursday, July 3 and Sunday, July 6.

Before attending any music festival, there is a checklist of things to sort out but top of that list should be how on earth you’re getting to and from the event!

Take a look at all the travel and transport information you may need for Lytham Festival below...

Where can I park?

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival’s on site car park is located directly next to the festival on Lytham Green, the post code is FY8 5LB.

This car park opens at 15:00 pm.

Organsiers suggest pre-booking car parking to avoid disappointment as cars will be parked in arrival order.

Please note cars are not permitted to stay overnight and at the end of the show car parking will be held from leaving Lytham Green until it is safe to do so. For a quicker exit please consider using Park & Ride instead.

Motorhomes are also not permitted.

Organisers emphasises that attendees should not attempt to park in Lytham, except in the Official Event Car Parks.

Lytham has a town wide traffic order in place and on street parking is for Residents Only.

Parking will be enforced, and illegally parked cars will be ticketed and may be towed away.

Is there a park and ride service?

Yes, the Park and Ride service is returning for 2025.

The Park and Ride car park is located on the South Promenade Green, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NP which is approx. a 10-minute short bus journey to the festival.

TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival are working in partnership with Blackpool Transport to provide the buses to collect and drop off from the car park to the festival.

The Park and Ride will open at 14:00 pm on each show day with the first bus leaving to the festival at 15:00 pm.

On return to the Park and Ride, buses will resume at 21:30 to drop festival-goers at the car park.

You must pre-purchase park and ride tickets in advance to be guaranteed availability.

To purchase a Park and Ride ticket (per car) please click here.

Please note cars are not permitted to stay overnight nor are motorhomes permitted

Wheelchair accessible spaces are available on athe Park and Ride buses. If you have any further questions on accessibility, contact the accessibility team here.

Can I get a taxi to and from the festival?

Returning for 2025, TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival has a dedicated Taxi Point located at Lowther Pavilion: the address us Lowther Terrace, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5QQ.

Cars can park up and wait for you at the end of the event and the area will be marshalled by TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival stewards and staff.

The Taxi Pick Up and Drop Off Point will be open from 15:00 PM daily.

Organisers also recommend the following local taxi companies: Whiteside (01253 711611), Premier (01253 401000), Kirkham Macs/FEC (01772 683003), Uber (via the APP) and Warton Village Taxis (01772 633111).

Are there official pick up and drop off points?

Returning for 2025, TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival dedicated Pick Up and Drop Off point is at Lowther Pavilion: the address is Lowther Gardens, West Beach FY8 5QG

Cars can park up and wait for you at the end of the event and the area will be marshalled by TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival stewards and staff.

The Pick Up and Drop Off Point will be open from 15:00 PM daily.

Are there shuttle buses?

Shuttle Buses towards Blackpool

Returning for 2025, TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival are working in partnership with Blackpool Transport to deliver the Blackpool Festival Flyer.

On arrival to the festival, the ‘Blackpool Festival Flyer’ ticket will be valid on all Blackpool Transport routes to Lytham Town Centre.

For your return journey, dedicated ‘Blackpool Festival Flyer’ buses will be available at the transport hub on West Beach.

Services will run from 21:30 until midnight (00:00), with stops at Ansdell, Fairhaven, St Annes, and Blackpool. Please note that these timings are subject to change.

You must pre-purchase your Blackpool Festival Flyer in advance to be guaranteed availability.

Blackpool Transport will be running extra buses for Lytham Festival. | Blackpool Transport

Shuttle Buses towards Preston

TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival are working in partnership with Preston Buses to deliver a festival dedicated bus which covers the following locations: Preston, Kirkham, Freckleton, Wrea Green, Warton.

You must pre-purchase your Preston Festival Flyer in advance to be guaranteed availability

You can see service times and the travel map on this page.

Wheelchair accessible spaces are available on all the Preston and Blackpool buses. If you have any further questions on accessibility, contact the accessibility team here.

What about buses from further afield?

Big Green Coach is providing hassle-free and sustainable coach returns from Bolton, Chorley, Horwich, Liverpool, Manchester, Runcorn, Southport and Stockport.

Your carbon-neutral coach will arrive at the official coach park before the music starts and return to your pick-up location after the show has finished.

If you have accessibility requests - fill in the accessibility request form with as much notice as possible before your event so that the Big Green Coach can look into accommodating your request.

Can I get the train?

Lytham Train Station is located in the centre of the town and is a five minute walk from the festival site.

If I can’t park my motorhome at the site, where should I park it?

Organisers recommend the following motorhome friendly campsites:

Realm Hills Caravan Park (10 Motorhome Pitches) at Mythop Road, Weeton, Nr Preston, PR4 3NJ. Number: 01253 836587

Donkey Creek Farm Caravan Park (37 Motorhome Pitches) at Naze Lane East, Freckleton,Nr Preston, PR4 1UN. Number: 01253 631323

Keepers Cottage (5 Motorhome Pitches) at Division Lane, Blackpool, FY4 5DZ. Number: 01253 768523

Charoland Farm Campsite (2 Motorhome Pitches) at Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HL. Number: 01253 836595

Seaside Pitch (3 Motorhome Pitches) ADULTS ONLY at 291 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1HH. Website: www.seasidepitch.co.uk

You can read more about Lytham Festvial with our Lytham Festival emagazine.