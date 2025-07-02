When does the box office open for TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival?

The highlighly anticipated TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival is just one day away and if you’re after tickets from the box office then below is everything you need to know.

Lytham Festival 2025 will take place on Lytham Green from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6.

90 per cent of tickets for Lytham Festival 2025 have now sold out.

But if you’re hoping to get your hands on the final 10 per cent of tickets, you may want to head down to the box office itself, rather than purchasing online.

When does the Lytham Festival box office open?

Today, the last day before the festival starts, the box office is open 1:00pm to 7:00pm.

On show days (July 3-July 6), the box office is open 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Where is the box office?

The box office is located next to Dicconson Terrace Car Park.

Its What3words location is eyelashes.sugars.pleaser .

What are the ticket prices?

Day tickets for Thursday are currently on release 3 with prices starting from £115.50.

Day tickets for Friday are currently on release 4, and for Saturday release 2: both these have prices starting from £95.20.

Day tickets for Sunday are then on release 3 with prices starting from £86.80.

Finally the full 4 day pass is on release 2 with prices starting from £240.