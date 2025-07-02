The highly anticipated Lytham Festival is on between Thursday, July 3 and Sunday, July 6.

With gates opening at 5pm each day (4pm on Sunday), you may find there is plenty of time to enjoy a tipple before heading in.

We scoured Lytham to find 13 places you can pre-drink that are in walking distance to the festival being held at Lytham Green.

In the gallery below, the 13 bars have been ranked according to Google reviews and we’ve included opening times too so you know just how early you can start!

1 . Places to predrink before Lytham Festival Take a look at 13 of the best places to predrink before Lytham Festival | Various

2 . Lytham Hop House (77 Clifton St) Opens at 11am. Rated 4.9 stars by 15 Google users | Mark Nicholson via Google Reviews

3 . The Craft House (5 Clifton St) Opens at 2pm Thurs/Fri, 1pm Sat/Sun. Rated 4.6 stars by 325 Google users. | Google Maps

4 . Lytham Sports and Social Club (N Clifton St)* Opens 7pm. Rated 4.6 star by 36 Google users. *Must be a member. | Google Maps

5 . The Taps (12 Henry St) Opens at 12pm Thurs/Sun, 11pm Fri/Sat. Rated 4.5 stars by 1335 Google users. | Google Maps

6 . Northern Monkey (4 Dicconson Terrace) Opens at 12pm. Rated 4.4 stars by 61 Google users. | Harry Fenton Photography Photo: Harry Fenton Photography