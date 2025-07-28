Luke Littler won the Betfred World Matchplay title at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Luke Littler admits he had to ‘dig deep’ to secure the Betfred World Matchplay title at the Winter Gardens on Sunday evening.

The 18-year-old became the youngest winner in Blackpool, after claiming an 18-13 victory over James Wade to complete the PDC Triple Crown.

With six of the 10 majors already under his belt, Littler’s focus has now immediately shifted to what he can win next.

“It’s been good here in Blackpool, picking up the trophy and ending on a high,” he said.

“It wasn’t the best of starts for myself, and for some of the fans in there supporting me, but I just had to find those gears and dig deep once again.

“To be honest, I can’t wait to go home and go back to normal reality.

“It’s straight to the hotel now, suitcase packed and then home. It’ll be Xbox until three or four in the morning tonight. Next week is about chilling out, then off to Australia.”

It was a slow start to the evening for Littler, with the 18-year-old quickly finding himself 5-0 down.

Following the first break, the reigning world champion was able to get on the board and put together a five-leg winning run of his to pull level.

Both players were able to hold their next throws, before a further break each.

Littler was able to retake the advantage in the 15th leg, and made the most of it with a hold to follow on this occasion to make it 9-7.

There was an additional break from the teenager in the 23rd, with the world number two punishing three missed attempts at double 10 from Wade.

The 2007 World Matchplay winner was able to win two of the next three legs, as the contest went against the throw, before holding to keep the pressure on his opponent.

Littler was able to reclaim the momentum to steer his way to victory, winning the final four legs to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy.

“This means absolutely everything,” reflected Littler, who averaged 105.12 across the tournament.

“Phil Taylor was my idol. He came here and won it 16 times, and now my name is on this trophy.

“This is the one I wanted, this is the one I’ve practiced for.

“I’ve really been tested this week but I’ve shown my character by getting myself out of difficult situations.”

Littler trailed by five legs in three of his five matches on the Fylde coast, launching fightbacks against Jermaine Wattimena and Josh Rock in the second round and semi-finals respectively.

“I have definitely put my family and friends through it this week,” joked Littler, who hit 64 180s across the tournament to shatter Adrian Lewis’ previous record of 56.

“When I was 5-0 down, I said to myself: ‘You’ve been here before, what are you doing?’

“Thankfully I managed to pull it out of the bag and level at five apiece. James then dropped off slightly and then I found my power scoring.

“The atmosphere has been unbelievable all week and this win definitely rights the wrongs from losing in the first round last year.”