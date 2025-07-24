Luke Littler beat Jermaine Wattimena 13-11 at the Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Luke Littler preserved his Betfred World Matchplay hopes with a stunning comeback victory against Jermaine Wattimena on an epic night of second round action in Blackpool.

Littler looked set to suffer a shock exit after Wattimena raced into a 7-2 lead, but the teenage superstar underlined his battling qualities to win through a Winter Gardens classic on Wednesday.

The world champion responded with a six-leg burst to seize the initiative at 8-7, but Wattimena kept his hopes alive in surviving two match darts to force a tie-break.

Littler’s blistering barrage of scoring eventually took its toll, as he followed up an 11-dart hold by pinning his trusted double 10 to complete a 13-11 victory.

Josh Rock celebrates Betfred World Matchplay victory against Michael van Gerwen Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I’m a world champion for a reason. I find these gears when I need it,” insisted Littler, who will play Andrew Gilding on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

“Jermaine kept putting me under pressure. He was always right behind me, but when I got into the lead I was determined not to let it slip away.”

Josh Rock also won through a marathon, edging out three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 13-11.

Gerwyn Price (left) powered past sixth seed Chris Dobey at the Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Van Gerwen raced into a 4-1 lead before defying a mid-game rally from Rock to restore his three-leg buffer at 9-6.

However, the Dutchman paid the price for spurning opportunities to lead 10-6 and Rock – inspired by a 152 checkout – found his best to win four straight legs.

Van Gerwen responded with a 138 checkout to restore parity at 10-10, but it was the Northern Irishman who held his nerve in the closing stages.

“That’s one of the best games I’ve ever been involved in, without a doubt,” admitted an emotional Rock.

Andrew Gilding (left) defeated Dirk van Duijvenbode to reach consecutive quarter-finals on the Fylde coast Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I think you could see by my celebrations at the end what that meant to me. My heart was pumping throughout the whole game.

“Michael always seems to turn up against me, but I’m so happy to get the win.”

Rock will meet 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price tomorrow after he powered past sixth seed Chris Dobey.

Price was relentless from start to finish, averaging 108.73 and converting 73 per cent of his attempts at double.

The 40-year-old threatened a record average for much of the contest, producing a four-leg blitz of 11, 12, 12 and 14-darters on his way to an 11-3 victory.

“I don’t think Chris played badly at all,” claimed Price, who also landed eight 180s.

“I felt like I was on top of my game in the middle part of that match. I was in the zone and I managed to keep my focus.

“I’m confident in my own game. Playing like that will give me even more self-belief and I feel like I’m getting back to my best.”

Gilding booked his place in successive World Matchplay quarter-finals following a terrific 11-5 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode.

The former UK Open champion kicked off proceedings with a trio of 13-darters, setting the tone for a dominant display which saw him average more than 100 and pin 52 per cent of his double attempts.

“I came up here today feeling absolutely awful, but somehow it happened for me tonight,” reflected Gilding.

“I’ve had some great support here this year and it was amazing to see all the Goldfinger scarves in the crowd. I can’t believe it!”