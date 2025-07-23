Stephen Bunting edged out Gary Anderson at the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Stephen Bunting edged out Gary Anderson in a dramatic tie-break to book his place in the Betfred World Matchplay quarter-finals on Tuesday, while James Wade continued his brilliant form in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bunting missed double 12 for a nine-darter on his way to a 12-10 victory over 2018 champion Anderson, who surrendered a 6-4 cushion before battling back to force the tournament’s second tie-break.

Despite struggling for large periods, Bunting constructed a timely four-leg burst to establish control at 8-6 before coming agonisingly close to perfection in leg 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson then fired in back-to-back 13-darters and survived a match dart to level at 10-10, only for Bunting to follow up a 16-dart hold with a clinical 118.

James Wade reached his 13th World Matchplay quarter-final Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I was so, so nervous there,” admitted an emotional Bunting, who is through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2019.

“Gary is a quality operator. He’s one of the best players to have ever graced the world of darts and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Day four at the Winter Gardens ended with Jonny Clayton and Gian van Veen joining Bunting and Wade in the last eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gian van Veen defeated World Cup partner Danny Noppert in Blackpool Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Wade continued his pursuit of a second World Matchplay crown, beating Wessel Nijman 11-5 and pinning 11 of his 17 double attempts.

The 2007 champion averaged north of 104 in his opening round demolition of Joe Cullen – and was equally impressive against Dutch debutant Nijman.

There was nothing to separate the pair after six legs, but finishes of 108, 121 and 126 saw Wade power through to his 13th World Matchplay quarter-final; a record only bettered by Phil Taylor.

“It’s not about averages. It’s about graft,” insisted Wade, who will take on world youth champion van Veen on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Clayton defeated Mike De Decker to reach a second World Matchplay quarter-final Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I just made the most of my opportunities tonight. Wessel made a few mistakes and I was fortunate he didn’t play how he can.”

Van Veen, meanwhile, overcame his World Cup partner Danny Noppert in the evening’s opener, converting a hat-trick of ton-plus checkouts to reach his fourth televised ranking quarter-final.

Noppert was the early aggressor but van Veen – buoyed by 150 and 120 checkouts – soon seized the initiative, producing a seven-leg blitz en route to an 11-5 success.

“It was very tough to play against Danny. We practice together all the time,” revealed the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My scoring power wasn’t there at the beginning. Danny started strongly but I took my chances and I think that got me through.

“I will just take it game by game. Obviously I’m here to win this tournament but I’m sure every player will have the same mindset.”

Elsewhere, 2023 runner-up Clayton defied a revival from Mike De Decker to reach his second World Matchplay quarter-final, where he will take on Bunting.

The match caught fire in the latter stages as De Decker landed back-to-back 12-darters to reduce the arrears to 8-6, although Clayton – aided by nine 180s – kept his cool to complete an 11-8 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Neither of us were anywhere near our best,” conceded the Welshman.

“I struggled big time there. Mike definitely struggled big time, so I’m just glad to get over the line.

“I don’t think I played with a smile on my face tonight. I was overthinking things, so hopefully I can put that right on Thursday.”