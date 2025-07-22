Gian van Veen beat Luke Humphries in round one of the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Gian van Veen believes he now belongs at the elite level after his landmark first win at the Betfred World Matchplay on Saturday.

Van Veen dumped out reigning champion Luke Humphries on a dramatic opening night in Blackpool, defeating the world number one 10-8 at the Winter Gardens.

The world youth champion was beaten by 2019 winner Rob Cross in an epic tie-break on debut 12 months ago, squandering five match darts.

However, an unflappable van Veen made amends on his World Matchplay return, defying 146 and 127 checkouts from Humphries to triumph.

“Last year I felt a little bit out of place in these major tournaments,” revealed the 23-year-old, who won his first PDC ranking title in March.

“Now I feel like I belong here, which makes me feel like I’ve grown as a person and a player.

“Last year I was 8-4 down to Rob Cross, so I was happy that I made it a good game, but missing five match darts really hurt.

“To come back this year and perform like I did against Luke and hit one of those match darts – it feels like I’ve put that right now.”

Van Veen hailed his win over Humphries as the most significant of his career, despite reaching the European Championship semi-finals in October 2023.

The Dutchman defeated his fellow countryman Michael van Gerwen during that run to the last four, although he was full of praise for Humphries following their Blackpool battle.

“Before this tournament, I think my biggest win was beating Michael at the European Championship,” admitted van Veen.

“I think this is even bigger. To win here at the iconic Winter Gardens, especially after the agony of last year, that meant so much to me.

“Luke is such a great champion. He said to me: ‘You really deserved this win, and I hope you go on a great run in this tournament.’

“Of course he was gutted because he was the reigning champion, but he still wished me all the best. He’s a great guy and he is the true world number one.”

Van Veen has made sustained progress over the last 18 months and is provisionally in the world’s top 20 for the first time.

He now faces his World Cup of Darts partner Danny Noppert in Tuesday’s second round, having partnered him to the World Cup semi-finals last month.

“To beat the world number one meant the world to me, but it’s only one match,” van Veen continued.

“I am just taking it game by game and next up I have Danny Noppert, who is a really good friend of mine.

“I just want to play my own game. I want to perform well, show everyone what I’m capable of and we will see where it takes me.

“The Winter Gardens is an iconic venue; it’s an amazing atmosphere there and I cannot wait to get back on that stage on Tuesday.”

Tuesday’s second round action will also feature 2018 champion Gary Anderson, who faces fourth seed Stephen Bunting.

2023 runner-up Jonny Clayton continues his campaign against World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker, while 2007 winner James Wade plays Wessel Nijman.