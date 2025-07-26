Luke Littler defeated Andrew Gilding in the Betfred World Matchplay last eight in Blackpool Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Luke Littler and Josh Rock will lock horns in the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals tonight after coming through thrilling last-eight ties in Blackpool.

Following wins for James Wade and Jonny Clayton on Thursday evening, Littler and Rock completed the semi-final line-up with stellar displays at the Winter Gardens on Friday.

Littler defied a stirring fightback from Andrew Gilding for a 16-14 victory in the evening’s opener, before Rock put in a majestic display to defeat Gerwyn Price 16-11.

Littler created history against Gilding, crashing in a staggering 18 maximums; the most by an individual player in a World Matchplay quarter-final.

Josh Rock saw off Gerwyn Price to reach the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals at the Winter Garden Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Gilding converted 56 per cent of his attempts at double in a valiant display but he was unable to reel in the teenage sensation, who advanced with a 103.91 average.

After seven straight holds of throw began the contest, Littler struck the first blow with an 11-darter to secure breathing space and maintained his superiority on throw to keep Gilding at bay.

The 18-year-old then strengthened his grip on proceedings by moving 12-8 ahead, only for Gilding to take out 124, 72 and a spectacular 160 in reducing the arrears to 14-12.

The former UK Open champion then followed up a 12-dart hold with a skin-saving 127 finish to set up a potential tie-break situation, before Littler hit back with a sublime 11-darter to wrap up victory.

“I just had to stay focused and I’m so glad to get over the line,” said Littler.

“Andrew is a top player. He fought back really well and that’s why he’s a major champion.

“He’s such a tough opponent but I didn’t panic. I missed a few doubles at times but my scoring power was really strong tonight.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable. I really didn’t want to go to a tie-break, so to hit an 11-darter with back-to-back 180s was class.”

Littler will now play Rock after Northern Ireland’s World Cup champion claimed victory against 2022 runner-up Price.

Rock dumped out three-time winner Michael van Gerwen in round two and he claimed another major scalp against the 2021 world champion, averaging north of 104.

Price led 4-3 following a rip-roaring start, but Rock responded with a blistering three-leg burst – featuring a 110 checkout and a brilliant 10-dart leg – to seize the initiative.

The Welshman then converted the first 170 checkout of the tournament on his way to regaining the lead at 7-6, although the pendulum shifted once more when Rock surged to an 11-8 advantage.

Price continued to plug away – reducing the deficit to 13-11 at one stage – yet Rock was unflappable, following up back-to-back 15-darters with a magical 164 finish to cap a special performance.

“I’m on cloud nine at the minute,” claimed Rock, who is relishing his first big-stage showdown against Littler.

“I can’t wait to finally play Luke on the big stage. The darting world will be watching that game tomorrow!

“Luke is one of my close friends behind the scenes. Hopefully we both turn up but I’m sure it will be a cracking game.

“I’m just so relieved to be in the semi-finals. Gezzy played really well tonight too, he never gave up, but wow – what a game!”