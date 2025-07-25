James Wade beat Gian van Veen at the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

James Wade and Jonny Clayton will go head to head in the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals on Saturday, after overcoming Gian van Veen and Stephen Bunting in their respective quarter-finals on Thursday.

Clayton swept aside a below-par Bunting to wrap up a convincing 16-7 success, while Wade defied a sluggish start to defeat world youth champion van Veen 16-13 in Blackpool.

Wade is the only former champion left in the field and maintained his remarkable Winter Gardens record in progressing to a 10th World Matchplay semi-final.

The 42-year-old made an uncharacteristically sloppy start as van Veen established an early 4-1 advantage.

Jonny Clayton meets James Wade in the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals at the Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

However, Wade responded with an incredible sequence of eight consecutive legs to seize control of the contest.

Van Veen hit back with a three-leg spell in reducing the arrears to 13-11, although the Dutchman paid the price for missing two darts at double 16 in the 25th leg.

Wade duly capitalised to move two legs away from victory, before defying some heavy artillery from van Veen in the closing stages to wrap up another impressive win.

“I’m so, so happy. I’m buzzing,” reflected Wade.

“I think, in my first two games, I was one of the best players in this tournament but that was a scrap up there tonight.

“I was so disappointed with the way I started, but I did what I needed to do and I was fortunate that Gian didn’t make the most of his opportunities.

“I thought I had thrown it away because he was coming back towards the end of that game, so I’m very grateful to go through.”

Wade’s reward will be a showdown against world number five Clayton, who delivered a darting masterclass to dispatch Bunting.

The Welshman made a blistering start, kicking off the contest with an 11-darter and converting a spectacular 160 checkout to race into a 5-0 lead with a 110 average.

The next 10 legs were shared as Bunting attempted to launch a fightback, but Clayton retained control and produced a second 11-darter of the contest to open up an 11-6 cushion.

Bunting then reduced the deficit to 11-7 with a terrific 12-darter before Clayton made a sprint for the finish, following up back-to-back 76 checkouts with 108 and 118 finishes to seal the deal in style.

“I love this tournament,” declared Clayton, the runner-up at the Masters and a UK Open semi-finalist in 2025.

“Total respect to Stephen. I don’t think he played his best game tonight, but I played well and put him under pressure.

“I’ve come into this tournament defending a lot of prize money, but it’s going okay and I’m looking forward to Saturday now.

“I’m playing against one of the best players the world of darts has ever seen in James Wade.

“If I want to win this tournament, I have to beat him. I’ve got a big heart and I’m a proud man, so hopefully I’m here until the end!”

The Betfred World Matchplay quarter-final action continues tonight, as 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price and Northern Ireland’s World Cup champion Josh Rock lock horns.

World champion Luke Littler also continues his title charge, taking on former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding for a place in the last four.