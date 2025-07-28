Lisa Ashton clinched her maiden Betfred Women’s World Matchplay title at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Lisa Ashton edged out Fallon Sherrock in a dramatic last-leg decider to clinch her maiden Betfred Women’s World Matchplay title at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Ashton survived 11 match darts across the final two legs to triumph in a gripping finale, after Sherrock had fought back from 2-0 and 4-3 adrift to seize control of the contest.

Sherrock celebrated victory in the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay in 2022, but it was Ashton who came out on top on a memorable afternoon.

The Lancashire icon also saw off Robyn Byrne and reigning champion Beau Greaves on her way to glory.

Ashton ran out a 4-2 winner against Irish star Byrne in the last eight, before halting Greaves’ bid for a third consecutive title with a terrific 5-3 victory – aided by a magnificent 140 checkout in leg four.

“I’m so, so happy,” reflected an emotional Ashton, who has now confirmed her spot in the Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship later this year.

“I have to say a huge thank you to the crowd who supported me and got me through that today. I’m lost for words.

“My form has been a bit up and down, but today it all clicked. I never gave up and I’ve finally done it!

“Me and Fallon both just play our own games. We push each other on and I think it was a great advert for ladies’ darts.”

Sherrock defied a blistering start from Ashton to establish a 3-2 buffer, following up a 13-dart hold with a 14-darter and an 86 combination to take control of the tie.

Ashton regained the initiative to lead 4-3, only for Sherrock to win back-to-back legs in moving to the cusp of glory at 5-4.

However, Sherrock then squandered eight match darts in the penultimate leg before spurning a further three in the decider.

Ashton fired in a timely maximum to set up a matchwinning opportunity and she took advantage of this reprieve, converting a two-dart 64 finish to seal the deal with a 14-darter.

Sherrock was aiming to join Greaves in becoming a multiple Women’s World Matchplay champion, although she was forced to settle for the runner-up trophy for a second straight year.

“I’m quite proud of myself,” insisted Sherrock, who has reached the final in three of her four appearances.

“I think I’ve played better here than I have in the last few months, so whatever I’m doing is working.

“I feel like every time me and Lisa play, we bring the best out of each other, and she played really well today.”

Sherrock opened her campaign with a 4-3 win over Gemma Hayter, fending off a brilliant fightback after leading 3-0 at one stage.

The 31-year-old then won through a gruelling nine-leg affair against Dutch star Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

Van Leuven later squandered match darts to topple Sherrock, having dispatched Lorraine Winstanley in four legs for a first victory on the Women’s World Matchplay stage.

The afternoon’s other quarter-final saw top seed Greaves average north of 96 in a 4-1 thumping of Finland’s Kirsi Viinikainen, which marked her seventh successive win at the Women’s World Matchplay.

However, the premier player in the women’s game was punished for a profligate display against Ashton despite crashing in four 180s.