Blackpool's Alice Pumphrey has no regrets about swapping football for boxing

Alice Pumphrey will sit down to watch the Lionesses’ latest bid for glory on Sunday, without any regret at turning her back on a promising football career to target success in the Olympic boxing ring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old from Blackpool has been named in the 16-strong Great Britain squad for September’s World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

However, she was scouted by Manchester United at the age of 11 and signed an academy contract with every intention of making it to the top of the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumphrey became hooked on boxing after heading to her local gym for the first time to improve her fitness – and almost immediately made the tough decision to rip up her deal with the Red Devils and devote herself full-time to her new obsession.

“I’d been playing football almost every day since the age of four and I was scouted when I was 11 and playing with a boys’ team in Fleetwood,” Pumphrey said.

“I went for a trial with United and they said they were going to give me a contract.

“That meant I could only play for United, so on the days I couldn’t play I got bored and went to the gym for extra fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a week I told my dad I wanted to box. He told me to see the season out with United and they tried to convince me to stay but, by then, I knew what I wanted to do.”

Pumphrey’s decision has proved a wise one as she became Blackpool’s first female national champion.

That was among a number of English, British and European junior honours, culminating in a world under-19 title in Colorado towards the end of last year and a full-time place on the GB boxing squad.

She is bullish about her future prospects – having targeted Olympic gold in Los Angeles, followed by turning professional and winning undisputed titles at four different weights – and will stop at nothing to achieve it, uprooting from the Fylde coast in relocating to Batley where she trains at the Purge gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumphrey, once a fleet-footed left-winger, is the same age as Lionesses saviour Michelle Agyemang, who will aim to summon more heroics when England face Spain in the final on Sunday.

While she will be an avid viewer, the light-flyweight will not once stop to wonder what might have been had she decided not to follow her heart through those gym doors seven years ago.

“I’ve never regretted it,” she added.

“In football you’ve got 10 other people and subs who you have to rely on to win a game but, in the boxing ring, it’s down to you to perform.

“I don’t like having to depend on other people. In that ring it’s you and the person who is trying to take your head off – and that’s what I love.”