Historic victory for Blackpool boxer Alice Pumphrey

Blackpool’s Alice Pumphrey made history when taking under-50kg gold in the EUBC Youth European Championships at Porec, Croatia, earlier this month.
By Gavin Browne
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pumphrey, who trains out of the Batley-based Purge Boxing Academy, became England Boxing’s first female to win gold in the European school, juniors and youth sections.

Having been drawn against Ireland’s Carlagh Peake in the opening stage, Pumphrey had her opponent on the back foot from the start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She landed shots to the head and body, forcing a standing eight count, before a second followed and the fight was stopped after 90 seconds of the first round.

Alice Pumphrey made history with her victory in CroatiaAlice Pumphrey made history with her victory in Croatia
Alice Pumphrey made history with her victory in Croatia
Read More
More national glory for Blackpool boxer Alice Pumphrey

Next up was Italian Martina Vassallo in the quarters where, after dropping the first round, Pumphrey stayed composed and got into her rhythm against a good opponent.

The second round was much closer but she had a mountain to climb going into the third, where Pumphrey put Vassallo under pressure and scored well with phases of attack.

Vassallo persistently held throughout the last round, leading to two warnings and a 4-1 win for Pumphrey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maria Georgopoulou, Greece’s former world silver medalist, awaited in the semi-final but Pumphrey’s relentless aggression gave her victory by a unanimous decision.

That saw her into the final, where she met Turkish fighter Emine Kilinc.

As soon as the first bell sounded, Pumphrey had her opponent in trouble and forced a first standing eight count after only 50 seconds.

She stepped it up a gear and, 15 seconds later, the referee gave her a second count before letting the bout continue.

However, after another barrage, the bout was stopped and gave Pumphrey her place in the record books.

Related topics:BlackpoolCroatiaEnglandBatley