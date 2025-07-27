Luke Littler hit a nine-darter during his Betfred World Matchplay win over Josh Rock in Blackpool Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Luke Littler will take on James Wade in Sunday’s Betfred World Matchplay final, after landing a nine-dart finish on a historic night of semi-final action in Blackpool.

Littler and Josh Rock produced the perfect leg during their semi-final showdown at the Winter Gardens, with both players hitting back-to-back 180s before the world champion took out 141 on double 15 for a moment of magic.

The pair also landed a combined 29 180s throughout the tie – a new record in a game at the World Matchplay – but it was a relentless Littler who overturned a five-leg deficit to celebrate a 17-14 victory.

“It was an unbelievable game,” reflected Littler, who trailed 6-1 prior to his nine-dart heroics.

James Wade embraces Jonny Clayton after beating him in a tie-break in their Betfred World Matchplay semi-final at the Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“Fair play to Josh. He played his part in an amazing game but I’m so happy to be through to the final.

“I was just focused when that nine-darter went in. I know Josh was waiting on the nine-darter too, but there was no reaction from me because I wasn’t happy with the way I was playing.

“I struggled early on and Josh didn’t miss a thing but I managed to regroup and go again and, as soon as I got in front, I felt really settled.”

Littler will now renew his rivalry with 2007 champion Wade in Sunday’s showpiece, a repeat of March’s UK Open final where Littler ran out an emphatic 11-2 winner.

However, he wasn’t even born when Wade reached his first World Matchplay final in 2006 and is poised for another huge test as he bids to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy for the first time.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve picked up a trophy,” added the world number two, who last claimed silverware with his UK Open triumph.

“It’s going to be another tough test tomorrow but I won’t be putting too much pressure on myself.

“James is playing some unreal darts at the moment, he’s really found his top form, but we go again.”

Rock performed admirably in defeat, racing out of the blocks and capitalising on a sluggish start from Littler to complete a 5-0 sweep in the opening stanza.

Littler – aided by his nine-darter in leg eight – soon grew into the contest, although the Northern Irishman maintained his buffer to lead 9-6 at the interval.

A blistering five-leg barrage from Littler saw him establish an 11-9 lead, and although Rock hit back with successive 170 and 120 finishes in the closing stages, the world champion held firm to cap off a mesmerising display.

The evening’s opener was similarly dramatic, as Wade won through to his seventh World Matchplay final following a sensational 20-18 tie-break victory over Jonny Clayton.

Their last four clash was the longest semi-final in World Matchplay history, as 2023 runner-up Clayton hit back from 16-10 adrift to level with a sensational run of six straight legs.

However, Wade stopped the rot with his second 161 checkout of the contest to regain the initiative before they traded the next four legs to leave the 2007 champion 19-18 up.

Clayton – with the advantage of throw – then left 55 in his bid to force a sudden-death decider, but the Welshman missed two darts at double before Wade stepped in to land double nine and wrap up a memorable victory.

“I’m just so happy to win that game,” said Wade. “I think that goes up there with some of the best games ever – I’m ecstatic, tired, exhausted and really happy.

“I think I should have won by a margin but I also nearly threw it away. I lost focus and I probably should have sorted it out a lot quicker, but I managed to hang on.

“I was just praying for Jonny to miss that last finish, because he pinned a load of them.

“The one that was most important, obviously the pressure did get to him a little bit. I guess I put him under enough pressure to do so.”

Wade was imperious in the opening exchanges, taking out a 161 finish to race 7-3 ahead.

Although Clayton responded with a 161 of his own in leg 12, he was unable to make further inroads as the Aldershot stalwart built up a commanding cushion.

Clayton fought back brilliantly, however, converting a brace of 120 checkouts to threaten one of the greatest comebacks in World Matchplay history – only for Wade to come through a 38-leg marathon.