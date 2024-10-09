Kevin Phillips hopes to unlock AFC Fylde players' potential
The former South Shields and Hartlepool United boss was named as Chris Beech’s successor at Mill Farm on Tuesday.
Phillips and his assistant, Wess Brown, have been charged with the responsibility of moving fourth-bottom Fylde up the National League table.
It’s a scenario which excites Phillips, whose reign begins with an FA Cup tie against Rochdale on Saturday.
“I’m delighted to have been appointed and really excited about the challenge,” said the former England, Sunderland and Blackpool striker.
“There’s a lot of hard work in front of us. I’ve never been afraid of a challenge in my career, so I’m really looking forward to this.”
Beech departed Fylde in mid-September after their 3-0 defeat at York City left them with five points from the first eight matches.
Seven points from the next five were claimed under interim bosses Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal, with Phillips hoping to tap into the potential of the club’s younger players.
He said: “It’s clear it’s been a very difficult start to the season for the football club and sometimes that can affect younger players.
“It’s my job, and my assistant’s, to try and get them over that, try and get the best out of them and get results.
“I’m hoping they ask me questions because I’m open to that but also, the senior players, I’m looking forward to working with them. They have to take responsibility as well.
“If we can do that, with the quality I’ve seen in patches in some of the games, it shows there’s potential here.”