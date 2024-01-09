Blackpool's League One rivals have snapped up the Brighton midfielder after he was sent back by the Seasiders.

Jensen Weir has signed with Port Vale. The midfielder spent the first part of the campaign at Blackpool but was sent back to Brighton. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Former Blackpool loan midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One rivals Port Vale on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Bloomfield Road for the first part of the 2023/24 campaign however found first-team opportunities limited. He had a fairly successful spell at Morecambe despite their relegation however he couldn't force his way into Neil Critchley's plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was agreed by Blackpool, Brighton and Weir at the start of the year that the best move would be for him to return to Brighton. Weir was in need of a move in which he would see incrased playing time and Blackpool were unable to offer that. It's now hoped that Weir can crack on at Vale Park, and Critchley in his parting statement to the midfielder said there would be 'no question' that he would go on to have a very good career.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jensen to the club," said manager Andy Crosby in an interview posted on the official club website.

“He is a player of real quality that we have kept tabs on for quite a while now, especially following his time at Morecambe last season. He has a fantastic drive to improve himself every day both on and off the pitch and possesses each of the personal qualities required to be a member of our squad here at Port Vale."

Weir made 16 appearances in total with three assists with his last appearance being the 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup in which he made an 11-minute cameo off of the bench. He was limited to just nine starts and four of those came in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crosby added: "Jensen comes in and immediately provides strong competition for places across our midfield and we look forward to working closely with him as we move into the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would personally like to thank Brighton for trusting us to develop one of their younger players and it continues our relationships with top Premier League clubs.

“These clubs are seeing our style of play and want their best young talents to come to play at Port Vale as a result.”