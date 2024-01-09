Ronan Hale has bagged more than 40 goals for Cliftonville over the past two seasons

Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have 'registered their interest' in the joint-top scorer in last season's Northern Ireland Premiership.

According to Football Insider, the Seasiders are keen on Cliftonville hotsot Ronan Hale, who bagged 30 goals in all competitions last term for the north Belfast side. But there's supposedly a host of other clubs interested in bringing the former Birmingham City forward back across the water - with League One leaders Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton, Peterborough and Wrexham all apparently keen to strike a deal during the January transfer window.

The Northern Ireland market is one Blackpool know well, having signed Shayne Lavery from Linfield on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. They have also dipped their toe in the southern Irish market in recent years, having brought Andy Lyons over from League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

The Gazette is yet to contact the Bloomfield Road club about the latest player from across the Irish Sea to be linked with Neil Critchley side - although a press conference is scheduled today ahead of Wednesday night's EFL Trophy game against Burton Albion. Neverthles, according to Football Insider, Hale is a player they've been keeping an eye on as he continues to impress.

Having missed the first 11 games of the season, the former Crusaders marksman, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has scored 11 goals in 14 games for Cliftonville, including a hat-trick in the Red's Irish Cup win against Coleraine on Friday night.

At Birmingham, the front man scored 28 goals in 23 under-21/23 games for the St Andrew's club before having his contract mutually terminated in 2019.