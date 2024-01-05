Neil Critchley provides the latest on Jordan Rhodes' Blackpool future amid Huddersfield Town's recall option
The on-loan striker has been in fantastic form since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, scoring 15 times so far in League One.
His form has caught the eye of his parent club Huddersfield Town- who have the option to recall the 33-year-old this month.
Discussing Rhodes’ future, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “We’re still waiting for that decision, that window is still open. It will close soon, and we’re keen to keep Jordan here.
"Until we’re told otherwise we’re delighted that’s still the case. We always plan, and you have to be ready for any eventuality and the what ifs.
"At this moment of time, he’s still here and he’s still our player- long may that continue.
"Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) is different, he’s here on a season-long loan. There’s a natural break in Jordan’s, which is quite normal.
"Communication can vary on the relationship you have with the club or the people there. Sometimes the people you speak to don’t make those decisions; they could be in the dark.
"After a couple of wins or defeats, people’s feelings or emotions could change; all we can deal with is the right here, right now.
"The window is still there for Huddersfield so we’ve just got to be patient and wait. It is what it is, we’ve known for a long time this was coming. We want Jordan to be here and I think he wants to be here as well, and we’ll be delighted if he remains; if not we’ll deal with that.”