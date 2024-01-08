News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool are reportedly interested in bringing a young Liverpool attacker to Bloomfield Road- but face competition from other teams in League One.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:46 GMT
According to the Daily Mail, the Seasiders are said to be keeping a close eye on Harvey Blair.

The 20-year-old, who originally hails from Huddersfield, first joined the Reds as an U12s player, and has since worked his way up through the ranks.

He made his senior debut for the club in an EFL Cup tie against Preston North End in 2021, but hasn’t featured for the first team since.

For Liverpool’s U21s he has scored five times in 20 appearances, and is a player Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be well informed about due to his links at Anfield.

Blair has missed most of the current campaign due to a knee injury, but is still attracting interest from the Seasiders, as well as the likes of Leyton Orient and Reading.

Clubs in Denmark and Belgium are also said to be keeping tabs on the winger.

