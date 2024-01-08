Blackpool are reportedly interested in bringing a young Liverpool attacker to Bloomfield Road- but face competition from other teams in League One.

Harvey Blair (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, the Seasiders are said to be keeping a close eye on Harvey Blair.

The 20-year-old, who originally hails from Huddersfield, first joined the Reds as an U12s player, and has since worked his way up through the ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made his senior debut for the club in an EFL Cup tie against Preston North End in 2021, but hasn’t featured for the first team since.

For Liverpool’s U21s he has scored five times in 20 appearances, and is a player Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be well informed about due to his links at Anfield.

Blair has missed most of the current campaign due to a knee injury, but is still attracting interest from the Seasiders, as well as the likes of Leyton Orient and Reading.