News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley comments on links to Liverpool youngster and ex-Birmingham City forward

Blackpool have been linked with a couple of players at the start of the January transfer window.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT

The Seasiders have brought in Hayden Coulson on loan to Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the season, while Jordan Rhodes’ future has been confirmed, but other rumours have been doing the rounds.

It has been reported that the League One club have been looking at both Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair and Cliftonville forward Ronan Hale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I know Harvey because I worked with him but there’s no truth in that,” stated Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

"With the other boy, I think that’s just speculation, so I can assure you there's nothing in that at all.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolLiverpoolJordan RhodesHayden CoulsonLeague One