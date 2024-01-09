Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley comments on links to Liverpool youngster and ex-Birmingham City forward
The Seasiders have brought in Hayden Coulson on loan to Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the season, while Jordan Rhodes’ future has been confirmed, but other rumours have been doing the rounds.
It has been reported that the League One club have been looking at both Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair and Cliftonville forward Ronan Hale.
"I know Harvey because I worked with him but there’s no truth in that,” stated Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.
"With the other boy, I think that’s just speculation, so I can assure you there's nothing in that at all.”