Blackpool have been linked with a couple of players at the start of the January transfer window.

The Seasiders have brought in Hayden Coulson on loan to Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the season, while Jordan Rhodes’ future has been confirmed, but other rumours have been doing the rounds.

It has been reported that the League One club have been looking at both Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair and Cliftonville forward Ronan Hale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I know Harvey because I worked with him but there’s no truth in that,” stated Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.