Blackpool discover Huddersfield Town decision on Jordan Rhodes amid end of recall window

Blackpool loanee Jordan Rhodes will remain at Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the campaign.

The striker has scored 15 goals in League One so far this season- with his good form prompting fears that Huddersfield Town could recall him to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of the Seasiders’ EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion, Blackpool boss shared the good news regarding Rhodes’ future.

"The window in which Huddersfield have to recall him has now passed, so he’ll be here until the end of the season- which is a bonus,” he said.

"He’s been fantastic for us on and off the pitch, and I know that Jordan has been enjoying his time here and wanted to stay. It was of paramount importance that he stayed, and thankfully he has.

"When you see the way he trains, conducts himself on the pitch, and how diligent he is in his recovery, then you know he gives himself the best chance. He’s in really good condition and works so hard for the team, he’s a great example for everyone.

"Jordan and myself spoke last week about the situation, and he’d had a little bit of information, but until Sunday night we were in the dark a little bit. I was just thankful that when I woke up on Monday morning that Huddersfield hadn’t recalled him- it was a good start to the week.

"It would’ve been difficult to replace him because of the number of goals he’s scored, but we’ve got other good strikers here as well- we’ve just been unfortunate that Kyle (Joseph), Kylian (Kouassi), Jake (Beesley) and Shayne (Lavery) have all been injured.