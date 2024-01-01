Jensen Weir’s loan spell with Blackpool has come to an end- with the midfielder returning to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jensen Weir

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer but his game time has been limited in recent times.

In 16 appearances in all competitions, he provided three assists for Neil Critchley’s side, with his last appearance coming off the bench in the FA Cup win against Forest Green Rovers.

"Jensen will go back,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained.

"That has been an agreement between us, Brighton and him, because he needs to play more football. It’s not quite happened for him here for various different reasons.

"At this stage of his career he needs to play regularly which is something we can’t offer him right now.

"Sometimes it’s down to circumstance. Loans are experiences. I had plenty at Liverpool, with U21s players going out and not playing the football they wanted but it’s the best thing for them and they grow from it.