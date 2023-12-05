Blackpool v Barnsley team news - as three players out and three doubts

Shayne Lavery hasn't played for Blackpool over the last few weeks. The Northern Ireland striker has a hamstring injury. (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Blackpool host Barnsley at Bloomfield Road in the Round of 32 in the EFL Trophy. The Tangerines have home advantage having won their group with three straight victories, whilst the Tykes beat Grimsby Town and Manchester City, but lost 5-1 to Bradford City after making several changes, finishing second.

Neither side were in action at the weekend because of off-the-field matters. Blackpool's tie against Forest Green Rovers was postponed on Friday after the FA began an investigation into a FGR's player's eligibility in Round One. Barnsley for the same reason were kicked out of the FA Cup by fielding an ineligible player in their 3-0 win against non-league Horsham.

As a result, both teams haven't played since last Tuesday (November 28). Blackpool lost 2-1 against Northampton Town at home having beaten league leaders Portsmouth just a few days prior, whilst Barnsley beat ten-man Wycombe Wanderers in controversial circumstances. Sam Cosgrove - linked with a move to Blackpool in the summer - profited from an error from Max Stryjek in stoppage time, and earned his side maximum points.

Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash between Blackpool and Barnsley:

Blackpool team news

Shayne Lavery hasn't featured since the FA Cup win against Bromley and is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Summer arrival Kylian Kouassi is also missing with a hamstring injury, which has presented an opportunity to Jake Beesley. Matty Virtue hasn't played for Blackpool since mid-September with a hamstring problem, however he's closing in on a return, and has trained over the last few weeks, and so this cup tie could be the perfect opportunity to get him back up to speed.

Ollie Norburn is a doubt after suffering a knock to his ribs against Bolton Wanderers last month. He's been touch-and-go for several games, with no confirmed date for a return given the nature of his injury. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel recovered from a knee injury sustained in April, and played 45 minutes against Morecambe. The competitive nature of this match could mean a stronger team is named, however it could also act as an opportunity for Lawrence-Gabriel to get back into things.

Barnsley team news

Head coach Neill Collins said to the Barnsley Chronicle: “We’ll be going to Blackpool to win. We’re at the point now where we’re not far from Wembley. We’ll go with a strong team.”

Centre-back Jack Shepherd was sent off against Bradford City and as a result is suspended for this game. Kacper Lopata could come in to the reckoning after making a return from injury last week.