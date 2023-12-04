Blackpool boss Neil Critchley addresses transfer links with former Seasiders, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday striker
The 33-year-old has enjoyed two previous stints with the Seasiders, with the first being a loan spell from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2015.
He rejoined the club on a permanent deal in 2020, and took his overall figures in Tangerine up to 26 goals in 166 games, before being released in the summer.
On his X, journalist Alan Nixon reported that the former Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City striker was closing in on a return to Bloomfield Road- but Critchley has denied those rumours.
"Gary is still here at the club, he’s doing his rehabilitation with us, so I see him on a regular basis,” the Blackpool boss explained.
"I have a good relationship with him, but I can assure you, at this moment of time his focus is on getting himself fit and we want to help him to do that. There’s been no discussions about deals or contracts.
"He’s been out since February, and you’re always looking around 12 months for that type of injury, so he’s got quite a period of time to go yet before he’s back out on the grass.
"It’s not something we’ve discussed internally. It’s not been mentioned to me and I’ve not spoken to any one else at the football club about it.
"Gary is here doing his rehab and we want to help to get him fit- that’s it.”