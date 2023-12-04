Neil Critchley states Blackpool have no current plans to re-sign Gary Madine- who is currently completing his rehabilitation from an ACL injury.

Gary Madine (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The 33-year-old has enjoyed two previous stints with the Seasiders, with the first being a loan spell from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2015.

He rejoined the club on a permanent deal in 2020, and took his overall figures in Tangerine up to 26 goals in 166 games, before being released in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his X, journalist Alan Nixon reported that the former Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City striker was closing in on a return to Bloomfield Road- but Critchley has denied those rumours.

"Gary is still here at the club, he’s doing his rehabilitation with us, so I see him on a regular basis,” the Blackpool boss explained.

"I have a good relationship with him, but I can assure you, at this moment of time his focus is on getting himself fit and we want to help him to do that. There’s been no discussions about deals or contracts.

"He’s been out since February, and you’re always looking around 12 months for that type of injury, so he’s got quite a period of time to go yet before he’s back out on the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not something we’ve discussed internally. It’s not been mentioned to me and I’ve not spoken to any one else at the football club about it.